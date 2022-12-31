Read full article on original website
oceancity.com
Ocean City New Year’s Celebrations Continue with a Twist Due to Inclement Weather
Ocean City, MD – (December 30, 2022): Ocean City officials have made a few last-minute changes to the New Year’s Eve event lineup due to inclement weather conditions predicted for tomorrow, December 31. The New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion beginning at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open, weather permitting, until 11:45 p.m. with fireworks ringing in 2023 at midnight.
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials announce changes to NYE plans due to predicted inclement weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City officials have announced a few last minute changes to the New Year’s Eve plans due to forecasted inclement weather. We’re told the New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion starting at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open until 11:45 p.m., weather permitting, with fireworks at midnight.
Cape Gazette
Light Up the Night Ride takes bicyclists through Lewes
Lewes Cycle Sports hosted the inaugural Light Up the Night Ride through Lewes Dec. 20. Escorted by the Lewes Police Department, dozens of bicyclists toured Lewes on a five-mile, nighttime ride, taking in many of the city’s decorated homes during the holiday season. A $10 registration fee per rider was donated to Mason’s Mobility Mission, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase access to recreational activities such as beach access chairs.
chestertownspy.org
Second Annual Frosty’s Holiday Village Draws Record Crowd
Nearly 1,400 people participated in For All Seasons’ second annual Frosty’s Holiday Village event on Friday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn in Easton, MD. Participants included everyone from young families to Easton Midnight Madness shoppers and represented all ages and ethnicities.
WBOC
Free COVID-19 testing events in Somerset Co.
Westover, MD - The Somerset County Health Department is out with its COVID-19 testing schedule for January. All events will be at the Health Department campus, 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD. Testing will be every Tuesday on January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”
The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
Cape Gazette
Overfalls drops anchor on 2023
Nearly 100 people brought in the new year by watching the Overfalls drop a lighted anchor welcoming in 2023. The Coast Guard donated the light ship to the Lewes Historical Society (LHS) in 1973 to serve as a floating museum. LHS brought her to her current location on the canal in downtown Lewes and painted on a new station name, OVERFALLS, in honor of the lightship station closest to Lewes. The Overfalls station is in the mouth of Delaware Bay where lightships had served as a mid-channel marker from 1898 to 1960.
WMDT.com
Early morning Frederica house fire caused by fireworks, say investigators
FREDERICA, Del. – An early morning house fire in Frederica has been deemed accidental. The blaze was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tidewater Court near Frederica Road. The Frederica Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene, finding an active fire on the outside of the home. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says the flames were moving inside.
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – December 30, 2022
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Buoy Washes up in Diamond Beach New Jersey.
Grace Mary found a buoy washed up on the beach near Wildwood Crest on Diamond beach on New Year’s Day. Last week we reported on another buoy that washed up on the Avalon, NJ beach. BUOYS AND WHAT THEY MEAN. Buoys are navigational devices that float on top of...
Cape Gazette
Milford Chamber celebrates grand opening of Beach Babies new location
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, along with friends and family, recently celebrated a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening Celebration with the owners of Beach Babies Child Care at their new location at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies has a creative curriculum which makes learning exciting and relevant...
WBOC
Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County Accepts Christmas Trees as Goat Feed
QUEENSTOWN, Md. --- Well, this isn't a "baa" idea for the Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County to accept and feed donated Christmas Trees to hungry goats. Organizer Emily Miller says they will eat all the needles and bark off every one of the 60 trees they have as of right now.
shoredailynews.com
Serious accident occurs in Temperanceville Sunday afternoon
A serious accident occurred in Temperanceville at the intersection of Chesser Road and Lankford Highway Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 pm. We are waiting for confirmation from the Virginia State Police but unofficially, an accident between a car and a motorcycle resulted in one fatality and two others were air evacuated to the hospital.
firststateupdate.com
Rollover Crash Closes Route 1 In Magnolia
Rescue crews have responded to Route 1 (Bay Road) just north of Bowers Beach Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Trooper 2 has arrived at the scene and is expected to fly the patient to Christiana Hospital momentarily. Crews are closing the SB lanes to allow Trooper 2 to...
Cape Gazette
Milford girl marks end of leukemia treatment with trip to Medieval Times
Along with her family, Teagan Kneifl, a 12-year-old Milford girl diagnosed with pre-B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, attended dinner and a tournament performance at Medieval Times in Hanover, Md., to celebrate the conclusion of her leukemia treatments. Medieval Times has donated tickets since 2004 for families with the Casey Cares Foundation,...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Residents & Dog Safe After Fire at Parker Road Home Friday Night
Firefighters from Selbyville were called for a structure fire Friday night just before 9:30 at a home on Parker Road. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a garage with extension to the single story home. Fire crews from Dagsboro, Frankford, Gumboro, Laurel, Millsboro, Roxana, Willards, Pittsville and County Paramedics assisted at the scene or provided backup. The 5 occupants were able to get out of the home – and a family dog was rescued by firefighters.
Cape Gazette
Prime Hook photo contest people’s choice winner announced
Steve Licata of Rehoboth Beach has been chosen as the People's Choice Award winner in the annual Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest. Sponsored by The Friends of Prime Hook, the show opened Oct. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony. Visitors to the show had the chance to pick their favorite photo and cast a ballot for the People's Choice selection. Those 170 votes were counted after the show ended Dec. 11, and Licata's fascinating portrait of two crows was chosen as the winner.
WBOC
Fire Marshal: Frederica House Fire Caused by Discarded Fireworks
FREDERICA, De. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says fireworks were to blame for a house fire early on New Year's Day. Fire officials say a home on Tidewater Court caught on fire after used fireworks erupted inside of an outdoor trash can. Officials say the fire spread to...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Panoramic Motel in North Wildwood Motel Sold
After we researched public records, we found out that the Panoramic Motel had sold. The asking price was $3.4 Million. The final sale rice has not been listed as of the time of this post. The listing still says pending! See the listing here> 2101 Surf Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260 | MLS 557081 | Listing Information | Long & Foster (longandfoster.com)
WMDT.com
New Year’s Forecast: Wet end to 2022; mild start to 2023
ACTIVE WEATHER TO END THE YEAR: Heading into the final weekend of the 2022, the weather across Delmarva will be tame compared to the flooding, wind and frigid temperatures that led into Christmas Weekend. However, wet weather is expected at times for most of the afternoon and evening on New Year’s Eve. The good news? Travel conditions will be improving for New Year’s Eve festivities. Showers will move out before the ball drop and dry weather is expected into the early hours of New Year’s Day.
