Nearly 100 people brought in the new year by watching the Overfalls drop a lighted anchor welcoming in 2023. The Coast Guard donated the light ship to the Lewes Historical Society (LHS) in 1973 to serve as a floating museum. LHS brought her to her current location on the canal in downtown Lewes and painted on a new station name, OVERFALLS, in honor of the lightship station closest to Lewes. The Overfalls station is in the mouth of Delaware Bay where lightships had served as a mid-channel marker from 1898 to 1960.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO