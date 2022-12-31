ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNSHINE PEEK
2d ago

why is there any shortages? I am sick of everything supposedly being a shortage. this is absolutely insane. I believe all this is on purpose. straight garbage of pharm companies and the government!!?

ten0clock
2d ago

I’m type 2 and user of ozempic. It’s an nice alternative to insulin. Basically when you are type 2 you don’t have control over your eating habits. Your sugar level fluctuates and you have that urge to eat that extra meal. With ozempic you can basically live by just one healthy meal and breakfast .

Kathie
2d ago

First why the hell are doctors writing prescriptions for it for weight lose??? Please bid you take it just for weight loss stop and find something else so that others whose life depends on it will have it available.

