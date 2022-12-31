Read full article on original website
SUNSHINE PEEK
2d ago
why is there any shortages? I am sick of everything supposedly being a shortage. this is absolutely insane. I believe all this is on purpose. straight garbage of pharm companies and the government!!?
Reply(2)
13
ten0clock
2d ago
I’m type 2 and user of ozempic. It’s an nice alternative to insulin. Basically when you are type 2 you don’t have control over your eating habits. Your sugar level fluctuates and you have that urge to eat that extra meal. With ozempic you can basically live by just one healthy meal and breakfast .
Reply(1)
13
Kathie
2d ago
First why the hell are doctors writing prescriptions for it for weight lose??? Please bid you take it just for weight loss stop and find something else so that others whose life depends on it will have it available.
Reply(9)
22
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Officer That Killed A Man, Indicted 4 Years Later. Why Not Then?Chibuzo NwachukuAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Officials warning pet owners of 'highly contagious' dog flu in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Animal Services is warning pet owners about a "highly contagious" strain of dog flu that is hitting Atlanta. Official say the strain of the flu has been spreading in several cities and is circulating through the metro Atlanta area. Animal Services recommends pet owners...
Hairdresser helps Atlanta teenager regain confidence after cancer diagnosis
(FULTON COUNTY, Ga.) — For many cancer survivors, feeling like themselves before their diagnosis, is a major part of the their recovery. “It’s a kind of cancer down by your medulla which is your center of balance. I was having headaches and we thought they were migraines. So my mother took me to the ER and we found that there was a mass on my brain,” said Madison Winn.
Cobb County husband creates IV in a bottle to help wife, countless others with their health
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A cancer diagnosis shook the Rollins’ family in 2006, but they had no idea their mother’s suffering would have a silver lining that would benefit so many people. “I found my lump in Dec. 2006,” Jeannine Rollins said. It was stage 2 breast...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dog flu outbreak at animal shelter Lifeline; what you can do to protect your pet
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dog flu outbreak, sweeping across the nation, is also impacting metro Atlanta. Local animal shelter, Lifeline says several dogs have tested positive in recent weeks. Like many pet owners, Kimberly Vu started hearing about dog flu a few weeks ago. She says her...
After federal dollars dwindle, the demand for needed rental assistance isn’t going away
ATLANTA — Christina Thomas says it was a heartbreaking process to have to go through an eviction with her grandchildren. “I couldn’t go to sleep, I couldn’t go to sleep at all,” said Thomas. She told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln she was evicted after her application...
accesswdun.com
NGHS to reinstate mask requirement for employees, medical staff members
Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday morning plans to reinstate mandatory masking for all employees, staff members and volunteers in the wake of rising COVID-19, flu and RSV cases. A press release from NGHS states the mandate will be reinstated on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for all employees, staff members and...
‘I’m down and out:’ Woman battling cancer loses apartment, all her belongings in fire
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman battling an aggressive cancer has now lost everything in an apartment fire. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the apartment complex, where Danielle Moye lost everything down to her parents ashes when a fire ripped through the 251 North Apartment homes close to Ponce De Leon Ave. a few days after Thanksgiving.
A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Costco Sees the Possible End of a Major Problem
Before the covid pandemic, few Americans ever thought about the supply chain. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
fox5atlanta.com
Emory Healthcare welcomes first babies of 2023
DECATUR, Ga. - Move over Baby New Year, Emory Healthcare just welcomed two new baby boys into the world in 2023, and they are ready for their close-up. First, we have the adorable baby Julien. He was born to parents Dasia and Glen at Emory University Hospital Midtown at 12:46 a.m.
The Citizen Online
While you were Christmas shopping, Fayetteville Council OK’d movie studios expansion, sewer extension
After receiving state approval for the large development related to Trilith Studios, the Fayetteville City Council on Dec. 15 approved annexations of 24 acres and 14.5 acres along Sandy Creek Road and multiple rezonings on 252 acres along Veterans Parkway. It’s all part of Trilith growth plans “to allow for...
Georgia economic trends to watch in 2023
As Georgia bids adieu to 2022, here are some trends to watch for in the New Year.
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
capitalbnews.org
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
georgiatrend.com
Organizations: Society of St. Vincent de Paul
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) began in 1833 in Paris. Antoine Frédéric Ozanam, a student at the Sorbonne, was appalled at the poverty he saw. He and his friends decided to put their Catholic faith into hands-on action to help those who were struggling. Their...
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Georgia lawmakers may try again to change their school funding formula as Georgia falls behind other states in per-pupil funding.
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
accesswdun.com
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Comments / 44