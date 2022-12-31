ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California
3d ago

who is Newsom to make up.laws. isn't up to we the people of California. not politicians. we pay them. It's our role to vote for LAWS. not politicians.

Barny
3d ago

We need to celebrate work days!!! Won’t be long before we will have less days to work than holidays. Let’s see we have black holidays so why not some brown brothers, asian brothers, and since we have Juneteenth holiday now we need to add a holiday for each of the other states that celebrate black freedom to our California calendar for holidays. So we need to celebrate transsexuals, homosexuals gays and lesbians, and for those of us that think we are opposite sex, and a white person thinks he is black and a black guy who thinks he is white or yellow or brown we’ll you get where I’m going with this!!! Let’s all celebrate there’s no reason for work. So since we will only be working five days a year our new hourly wage will be $10,000/hour Get real!!!

Susan Rhoads
3d ago

As wipe. B9ought and paid for by the San Fran Getty's. Gruesome Newsom has no Brains.Just does the Getty's Agenda. He is brain deficient. Gene pool mutant from Pelosi!

foxla.com

New California laws for 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills into law during the last legislative session. Here is a look at some of the new laws that will impact your life beginning January 1, 2023.
ijpr.org

What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023?

Many of the new laws are minor fixes to laws that legislators and the governor previously enacted. Others are rather narrow or specific to a certain industry. Still others will be phased in over time. Newsom has highlighted several, including a law limiting prosecutors from using rap lyrics and music...
KESQ News Channel 3

The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st

Employees all over California are starting today with an increase of $15.50 on their minimum wage salary. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage is $15.50 per hour for all employers due to Senate Bill 3. The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour. Many states also have minimum wage laws. In cases The post The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com

Governor Gavin Newsom designates Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis as top foreign trade representative

On December 30, 2022 Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order redesignating Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis as his top representative to advance California’s economic interests abroad. Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis, a former U.S. Ambassador, has served as the Governor’s International Affairs and Trade Development Representative since 2019. “As the...
WEHOville.com

2023’s new statewide laws

Here are some of the new laws Californians must abide by starting today, and some that will be on the ballot box later this year. WHAT IT DOES: Allows nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives to perform abortions in the first trimester without a supervising physician. STATUS: Goes into effect...
San Francisco Examiner

New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
CBS 8

California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained

SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
southarkansassun.com

CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families

The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
Bakersfield Californian

New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers

California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
