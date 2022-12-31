Read full article on original website
KCBD
Lubbock small business owners reflect on 2022, hopeful for new year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While many people are resolving to eat better or go to the gym more, some vendors at the Wolfforth Farmers Market are just hoping to keep their businesses afloat. “I love when you meet people or when somebody tries on something and it makes them feel...
KCBD
Whiplash from West Texas weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
KCBD
Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
KCBD
Area mascots perform at Citrus Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mascots from Jayton, Lamesa, and Slaton ISD performed in the pre-game show at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Florida today. Lainey Baldridge, Raven Salazar, and Libby Brown, performers of Jasper the Jaybird, the Golden Tornado, and Tuffette the Tiger respectively, were three of 38 other mascots who performed alongside cheerleaders and dance squads from across the country.
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System welcomes its first baby of 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a boy!. On Sunday, UMC Health System announced the birth of its first baby of 2023. Melanie Garza and Austin Davis welcomed their son, Declan, into the world Sunday morning at UMC Children’s Hospital. Declan was born at 5:24 a.m. and weighed 7...
KCBD
UMC welcomes first baby of 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Parents, Melanie Garza, and Austin Davis had an incredible start to 2023, with the birth of their son, Declan. Little Declan is the first baby born within UMC Children’s Hospital this year. He was born at 5:24am on January 1st at the UMC Children’s...
everythinglubbock.com
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
everythinglubbock.com
5 injured in crash following LPD pursuit early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue. According to LPD, the incident occurred following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Lubbock Police found mother and daughter, both safe
Lubbock Police asked the public's help to double check the safety of a mother and daughter who, for a time, had not been heard from after arriving in Lubbock from Guam. They were found safe.
KCBD
‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down. Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover. The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash. UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!. Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis. He was...
everythinglubbock.com
5 juveniles arrested following pursuit, crash in Central Lubbock early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Five juveniles were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and crash early Monday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were dispatched to area of 1st Street and Akron Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle. An officer located the...
KCBD
New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock. Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. No one has been arrested...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Police asking for help finding mother and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and daughter. Family from Guam have reached out to help find the two individuals. Police released a picture of the mother and daughter to help with the public search.
KCBD
1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day
COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover in Cochran County left one woman dead. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day about four miles south of Morton, according to a DPS report. Graciela Marquez Chavez, 44, was driving south on State Highway 214. Her SUV...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in New Year’s Day crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Day. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. One person was taken to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.
Wichita Eagle
How KU’s Self wants Kevin McCullar to handle game at Texas Tech, his former school
A fan favorite who started 49 of 78 men’s basketball games at Texas Tech University the past three seasons, Kevin McCullar figures to hear some boos while playing for the visiting Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday night in United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Tipoff for the Big 12 battle...
fox34.com
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
KCBD
Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
