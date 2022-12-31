ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Whiplash from West Texas weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s weather has been a good representation of west Texas weather. Over the last 24 hours, we have moved from spring-like weather to colder temps, wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, and some light rain. Colder temperatures will settle in tonight with lows returning...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Area mascots perform at Citrus Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mascots from Jayton, Lamesa, and Slaton ISD performed in the pre-game show at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Florida today. Lainey Baldridge, Raven Salazar, and Libby Brown, performers of Jasper the Jaybird, the Golden Tornado, and Tuffette the Tiger respectively, were three of 38 other mascots who performed alongside cheerleaders and dance squads from across the country.
JAYTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

UMC Health System welcomes its first baby of 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a boy!. On Sunday, UMC Health System announced the birth of its first baby of 2023. Melanie Garza and Austin Davis welcomed their son, Declan, into the world Sunday morning at UMC Children’s Hospital. Declan was born at 5:24 a.m. and weighed 7...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UMC welcomes first baby of 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Parents, Melanie Garza, and Austin Davis had an incredible start to 2023, with the birth of their son, Declan. Little Declan is the first baby born within UMC Children’s Hospital this year. He was born at 5:24am on January 1st at the UMC Children’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

5 injured in crash following LPD pursuit early Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a traffic collision early Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of 19th Street and University Avenue. According to LPD, the incident occurred following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Her worst fear was fire’: family mourning after deadly fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On December 23rd families were gathering and preparing for the holidays, but the family of Belinda and Bud Purdy recognized a trailer that was on the news, a trailer that burned down. Sarah Canales, stepdaughter of Belinda says, “So we all found out through the news...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: Police chase ends in rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. A short police chase early Monday morning ended in a rollover. The story continues: Early morning police chase ends in crash. UMC welcomes the first baby of the year: Declan!. Declan was born to parents Melanie Garza and Austin Davis. He was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New Year’s Day shooting leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an early New Year’s Day shooting in west Lubbock. Just before 2 a.m., police responded near 50th Street and Frankford Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. No one has been arrested...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 woman dead in Cochran Co. rollover on New Year’s Day

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A rollover in Cochran County left one woman dead. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day about four miles south of Morton, according to a DPS report. Graciela Marquez Chavez, 44, was driving south on State Highway 214. Her SUV...
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in New Year’s Day crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a crash early New Year’s Day. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 26th Street and Avenue Q just after 1 a.m. One person was taken to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX

