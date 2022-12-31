USO at Norfolk airport keeping busy serving military, amidst flight delays

NORFOLK, Va. – With thousands of flight cancellations and delays this holiday season, some military members and their families have been taking advantage of USO lounges.

Inside the Norfolk International Airport, not far from the luggage carousels, servicemembers can find a place to set their bags, get a free snack and drink, and even take a nap.

“It’s very common for me to come into this USO lounge specifically whenever I’m stuck waiting,” commented Private First Class Connor Rademaker who’s in the Army National Guard.

Greeting visitors in the lounge, you’ll find volunteers like Amy Harris, a former flight attendant. She’s given her time at the ORF USO for six years since losing her husband, an Army veteran.

“When you tell them that everything the USO is free because it’s donated by people who really care… their eyes light up and they cannot believe that there is a group of people that care that much about them serving their country,” Harris said, “And that is the amazing thing, and that makes me feel great.”

On Friday, the lounge was fairly quiet, and volunteers took advantage of that time to restock the refrigerator with items brought in by a veteran and military mother.

I had been watching the news, thinking about all the flight delays,” said Robyne Pifer. “I just felt there was a need, and why not? I had my little budget, and I told my husband, I’m going to Sam’s,” she added.

The USO says they served hundreds of military personnel at the start of the holiday break, and they’ve been keeping busy, especially with the recent delays and cancellations.

“I think the whole airline mess-up with the flights being canceled and everything, we were so busy then just because of the rental cars, people needing cars to drive places,” Harris described.

The USO works on a tight budget and is appreciative of donations. For more information, click here .