Mike Brown returns to Sacramento Kings, details experience with COVID-19 before facing Utah Jazz

Gregg Popovich, the longest-tenured coach in the NBA, has presided over thousands of practices. The 73-year-old is in his 27th season as Spurs head man, a five-time NBA champion who owns a couple gold medals, too. But he has not seen much like a Kevin Durant workout. Durant, the MVP of the 2020 Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament in Tokyo, impressed in the minutes after practices ended, too. “When practices were over, not just the other players but the coaching staff, we’d all be mesmerized,” Popovich, the head coach of Team USA that cycle, recalled Monday before the Nets crushed the Spurs, 139-103, at...

44 MINUTES AGO