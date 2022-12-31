ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Mike Brown returns to Sacramento Kings, details experience with COVID-19 before facing Utah Jazz

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W07NR_0jzHI5fm00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses his absence away from the team with COVID-19, details his experience with the virus, letting associate head coach Jordi Fernandez take the coaching reins and the way Domantas Sabonis has powered through playing with a fracture in his thumb.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

More storms to arrive in Northern California: This is what we can expect

(KTXL) — Two more storms are expected throughout the week bringing valley rain and mountain snow to Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning which will bring widespread rain to the valley and snow into the mountains, according to the NWS. The NWS says […]
New York Post

How Kevin Durant ‘mesmerized’ Gregg Popovich at Team USA practice

Gregg Popovich, the longest-tenured coach in the NBA, has presided over thousands of practices. The 73-year-old is in his 27th season as Spurs head man, a five-time NBA champion who owns a couple gold medals, too. But he has not seen much like a Kevin Durant workout. Durant, the MVP of the 2020 Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament in Tokyo, impressed in the minutes after practices ended, too. “When practices were over, not just the other players but the coaching staff, we’d all be mesmerized,” Popovich, the head coach of Team USA that cycle, recalled Monday before the Nets crushed the Spurs, 139-103, at...
FOX40

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX40

Flooding Updates: Stretch of Highway 99 partially closed due to flooding

(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

‘Significant’ rockfall closes Yosemite entrance

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What park rangers describe as a “significant rockfall” closed one of the highway entrances to Yosemite National Park on Tuesday. Officials say the rockfall took place on El Portal Road, which is a continuation of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park. The rockfall has forced the closure of El Portal Road/Highway […]
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite program due to expected rain and cold temperatures

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance has activated its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering response through Friday due to the expected rain and low temperatures in the Sacramento area. There are no self-referrals into this program and “trained navigator partners” will work to help those experiencing homelessness get into the program, the county […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Who is the suspect in the Idaho killings?

Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus.
MOSCOW, ID
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers players react to improved playoff seed positioning

The San Francisco 49ers control the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Holding onto that spot would guarantee head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad two home playoff games, assuming they win their first matchup in the Wildcard round. If the season ended today, that would mean round three against the Seattle Seahawks, the division foe the 49ers swept during the regular season but put up a fight in Week 15.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

“Severe river flood warning” in the valley and Sierra

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a “severe river flood warning” on Saturday for Sacramento County and several surrounding counties. The included counties are: Alpine, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento and San Joaquin. In Alpine County, minor flooding is predicted along the east fork of the Carson River near Gardenville from Saturday afternoon until […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

This is how much rain and snow Northern California received on New Year’s Eve

(KTXL) — Northern California saw several inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, causing widespread flooding and impacted roadways. While the atmospheric river brought rain throughout the week, several inches of rain was seen throughout the valley on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento area received 2.12 inches of rain on Saturday. […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Rescue effort made on raging Roseville creek

(KTXL) — A person was rescued in Roseville on Friday after being trapped on an island in Antelope Creek during Friday’s strong storm, according to the Roseville Fire Department. Calls came in at around 2 p.m., of a medical emergency in the greenbelt area of Antelope Creek Drive near Highway 65. When the first fire […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy