Mike Brown returns to Sacramento Kings, details experience with COVID-19 before facing Utah Jazz
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses his absence away from the team with COVID-19, details his experience with the virus, letting associate head coach Jordi Fernandez take the coaching reins and the way Domantas Sabonis has powered through playing with a fracture in his thumb.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0