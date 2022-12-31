Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Related
Worcester, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Saint Paul Diocesan basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame Academy- Worcester on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
goterriers.com
Back to the Future at Walter Brown Arena
BOSTON – The last time the Boston University men's ice hockey team played in a game that counted that in front of fans at Walter Brown Arena, Terrier captain Domenick Fensore was three years old. Freshman forward Devin Kaplan was 12 days shy of his first birthday. As a...
whdh.com
Fenway business owners hoping Winter Classic creates boost
BOSTON (WHDH) - Business owners around Fenway Park are hoping the Winter Classic continues to boost business as fans get ready to take in the B’s game against the Penguins at the storied ballpark. The game on Monday brought a steady stream of Bruins fans to the Red Sox...
Community mourns loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton community is mourning the loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz, a longtime educator who advocated for students learning English as a second language. Ortiz, a Vietnam veteran, died Monday at his home following a long illness, according to his obituary....
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
whdh.com
Police respond to crash overnight in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
tourcounsel.com
Natick Mall | Shopping mall in Boston, Massachusetts
Natick Mall is the largest shopping center in Boston and an essential place to visit. Its history began more than half a century ago, however the original building was demolished and the shopping center we know today was built in the 90s. In Natick Mall you will find quite interesting shops such as the boutique of the French luxury firm Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, Michael Kors and Anthropologie. There are also stores for the whole family and all styles of clothing such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Forever 21, Zara and the Japanese Uniqlo.
Boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay erupts in flames
QUINCY, Mass — Fire crews were on the water Friday night after a boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay caught fire, shooting flames high into the air. Quincy firefighters responded to the scene before 7:30 p.m. and were able to eventually extinguish the blaze. It is not yet known...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
iheart.com
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Talks 2023 Plans For City And Affordability
(WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is heading into another year of her first term with a plan to make living in the city more affordable. She acknowledged the challenges Boston families face all across the city and said is working to fix them in 2023. "Now it...
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
Comments / 0