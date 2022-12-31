ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Worcester, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Saint Paul Diocesan basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame Academy- Worcester on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00.
WORCESTER, MA
goterriers.com

Back to the Future at Walter Brown Arena

BOSTON – The last time the Boston University men's ice hockey team played in a game that counted that in front of fans at Walter Brown Arena, Terrier captain Domenick Fensore was three years old. Freshman forward Devin Kaplan was 12 days shy of his first birthday. As a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fenway business owners hoping Winter Classic creates boost

BOSTON (WHDH) - Business owners around Fenway Park are hoping the Winter Classic continues to boost business as fans get ready to take in the B’s game against the Penguins at the storied ballpark. The game on Monday brought a steady stream of Bruins fans to the Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police respond to crash overnight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man nearly hit by falling bricks in Dorchester

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- A warning to neighbors in a Dorchester Center community, watch out for falling bricks. Boston Inspectional Services is writing a safety violation to the owner of the property on the corner of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street. They came by on Monday to tape off a nearby sidewalk. Neighbors have been complaining of huge chunks of brick falling off of the building. Construction crews are working on the property, and neighbors spotted people jackhammering on the roof. Inspectional Services says the property owner will now have to hire a licenses contractor to...
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Natick Mall | Shopping mall in Boston, Massachusetts

Natick Mall is the largest shopping center in Boston and an essential place to visit. Its history began more than half a century ago, however the original building was demolished and the shopping center we know today was built in the 90s. In Natick Mall you will find quite interesting shops such as the boutique of the French luxury firm Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, Michael Kors and Anthropologie. There are also stores for the whole family and all styles of clothing such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Forever 21, Zara and the Japanese Uniqlo.
NATICK, MA

