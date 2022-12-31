Read full article on original website
Related
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
One Green Planet
Neglected Pregnant Dog Saved From Freezing Temperatures Gives Birth to Nine Puppies on Christmas
A neglected pregnant dog was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia just days before she gave birth to nine adorable puppies. Manolo gave birth to her puppies on Christmas, just a few days after she was rescued from the freezing weather in Virginia. The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) seized the soon-to-be mother pup from a residence just a few days before Christmas. Manolo was stuck outside in a wet, wooden dog house without access to safe temperatures, according to WRIC.
wvtf.org
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
Top 3 scenic spots to visit in Virginia
Virginia is a state full of natural beauty, with a diverse range of landscapes that include the Appalachian Mountains, the Chesapeake Bay, and miles of sandy beaches. Virginia is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the country. In this article, we will highlight five of the best places to visit in Virginia for stunning scenery, ranging from peaceful forests to dramatic coastlines.
Want to become a master gardener? Virginia offers statewide classes
The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.
coastalvirginiamag.com
7 Wintry Winery Escapes
Baby, it’s cold outside. Time to cozy up next to the fire with a glass of wine. Why not do it at one of Virginia’s many beautiful wineries, where wintry landscapes make stunning backdrops for a weekend adventure? Winter can be a great time to visit when wineries are less crowded, and guests can often interact one-on-one with winemakers and staff for a personalized experience. Here are a few suggestions.
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
New highly-anticipated eatery now open in Virginia
A new eatery and deli recently opened in Virginia. Read on to learn more. Last week, Bazaaro's Deli, which offers gourmet charcuterie meats, cheeses, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and more, celebrated the grand opening of its new Virginia location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to local reports.
obxtoday.com
Fraternal Order of Eagles supports Outer Banks Hotline; Over $25,000 raised
John Sanborn of Nags Head is the 2022-2023 President of the Virginia State Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE). The Outer Banks Chapter, Aerie 4506, falls under the Virginia Aeries. At the time of this article and at the direction of John, the FOE State Chapter has collectively raised just over $25,000.00 for Outer Banks Hotline since June. John visits each chapter in Virginia (28 Aeries) to speak to the members about Hotline’s mission, urging them to donate to support its work.
NBC 29 News
After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average price of gas has seen a rise in prices post-holiday season. According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia as of Monday, January 2, is $3.10 A gallon. Thats up $0.11 From this time last week. In Charlottesville, gas prices are averaging $3.16....
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
Tito's Handmade Vodka is the top-selling spirit from Virginia ABC stores in 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — As people in Hampton Roads grab some last-minute spirits for New Year’s Eve celebrations, 13News Now looked into the top purchased liquors at Virginia ABC stores this year. “We sold $1.23 billion of product in calendar year 2022, which is a 2.6 % increase over...
WSLS
12 New Year’s Eve events happening in Southwest, Central Virginia to ring in 2023
Say “goodbye” to 2022 – it’s almost time to celebrate 2023!. If you want to get out to have some fun on NYE, we have you covered. Here’s a list of events happening across Southwest and Central Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 31:. Alleghany Highlands. 1980′s...
WSET
'Every decrease helps:' Virginia grocery tax cut goes into effect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginians are getting some relief at the grocery store. As of January 1, the state grocery sales tax is now slightly lower due to a Virginia law passed last year. The state's grocery sales tax has decreased from 2.5% to 1%. So, where $100 worth...
WSET
New year, new millionaire? Here's where 5 Va. raffle tickets worth $1M each were sold
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people will become millionaires in the new year after the results of Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle were announced Sunday, according to the Virginia Lottery. The one million tickets were sold at the following locations:. Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies
A pregnant dog recently rescued from freezing weather conditions in Virginia has given birth – to nine puppies! Pregnant Dog Rescued On Dec. 22, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) saved a very pregnant pup from a wet, wooden dog house on personal property. According to Virginia law, dogs cannot be kept outside without proper […] The post Pregnant Dog Rescued From Freezing Weather Conditions in Virginia Gives Birth to Puppies appeared first on DogTime.
WDBJ7.com
Staying mild ahead of our showery mid-week cold front
Another mild afternoon Tuesday (10-15° above average) Tracking our next front to bring rain and even some storms. After another mild January day, we’ll keep our warm temperatures around overnight with lows reading in the 40s and low 50s. Skies remain party cloudy as we await our next cold front set to arrive by midweek.
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Traditional foods to eat on New Year's Day in Virginia
Many people believe that certain foods eaten on the first day of the new year will bring good luck throughout the rest of the year. They also believe that certain foods eaten could also bring about bad luck. These beliefs are traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation, especially in the South and throughout the state of Virginia.
Comments / 0