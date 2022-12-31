Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
Related
Knox Pages
Lucas survives overtime to fend off Minster
Minster was so close, but not close enough as Lucas was pushed to overtime before capturing a 69-60 win on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Minster, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
Knox Pages
Danville overcomes Madison Christian in seat-squirming affair
Danville poked just enough holes in Madison Christian's defense to garner a taut, 58-53 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Danville and Madison Christian faced off on January 29, 2022 at Madison Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41
Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl to advance to college football's national title game. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
Knox Pages
Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season
First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
Knox Pages
Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails
MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
Knox Pages
Can a Mayor's Youth Council increase civic participation?
MOUNT VERNON — Chance connections frequently spark creativity. When they lead to collaboration and change, it's even better. Such was the case several years ago when Auralie Yoder heard Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr talk about getting youth involved in local government. How can Ashland Co. leaders more effectively...
Knox Pages
‘The best Christmas gift ever’: Mansfield woman shares journey with premature triplets
MANSFIELD — Brooke Larson said she had about two minutes to meet her newborn son Crew before he needed to have surgery. “I remember just rubbing his head and telling him how much I loved him, and how strong he was and that he could beat all this,” she said. “It wasn’t a big surgery, but he’s just a 30-week-old baby."
Knox Pages
Knox Public Health purchases new downtown property for $1.25M
MOUNT VERNON — The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for December 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
Comments / 0