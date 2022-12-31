ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Lucas survives overtime to fend off Minster

Minster was so close, but not close enough as Lucas was pushed to overtime before capturing a 69-60 win on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Minster, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
MINSTER, OH
Danville overcomes Madison Christian in seat-squirming affair

Danville poked just enough holes in Madison Christian's defense to garner a taut, 58-53 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Danville and Madison Christian faced off on January 29, 2022 at Madison Christian School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DANVILLE, OH
GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl to advance to college football's national title game. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
COLUMBUS, OH
Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season

First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Will Tube for Food event set for Jan. 4 at Snow Trails

MANSFIELD – Families looking forward to kicking-off the New Year with some heart-healthy fun in the outdoors, can find it at Snow Trails this winter. Tubing enthusiasts can hit the Vertical Descent Tubing Park for the return of the resort’s “Will Tube For Food” benefit event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its 17th season, Will Tube For Food benefits Catalyst Life Services.
MANSFIELD, OH
Can a Mayor's Youth Council increase civic participation?

MOUNT VERNON — Chance connections frequently spark creativity. When they lead to collaboration and change, it's even better. Such was the case several years ago when Auralie Yoder heard Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr talk about getting youth involved in local government. How can Ashland Co. leaders more effectively...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

