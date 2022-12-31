ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Centerville restaurant to relocate, Sheetz eyeing current property

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQ6Zv_0jzHGkwI00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A gas station and convenience store chain is eyeing the current site of a popular Miami Valley restaurant.

Sheetz has a contract to buy the Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant location on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville.

If the contract goes through, the Elsa’s South Restaurant and Cantina on Far Hills Avenue would close and be demolished to make way for Sheetz. The location has been home to Elsa’s for 41 years.

“We have some very long time employees. We have some very, very long time customers,” Jason Hemmert, whose family owns the Elsa’s chain of restaurants, said. “This place definitely has some sentimental value to, you know, all those people, and, you know, we we consider those employees and those customers like family.”

Looking back on major development projects underway in Downtown Dayton

The major site plan submitted to the City of Centerville shows a more than 6,000-square-foot Sheetz gas station, convenience store and “Made-to-Order” restaurant on the corner of Far Hills Avenue and Fireside Drive.

The plan submitted to the city says, in part, quote:

“Sheetz is a family-owned business that has developed a business model of a made to order restaurant combined with a convenience store. The project will provide 30-35 full time employees with benefits. The store will be open 24/7.”

Hemmert said the Centerville location is in need of major repairs and would have needed to close for repairs even without the deal. They’re already looking for a new location in the same vicinity.

Sheetz locations to open in Dayton

“We hope to find a new great spot, maybe just a little bit smaller and, you know, be able to move everything, shift everything right over,” Hemmert said.

Hemmert said the earliest the deal could go through is June. They will give plenty of notice of when the move will happen, but for now, the restaurant will remain open.

“Come on in, have a good time, you know, drink some Bad Juan margaritas and, you know, celebrate the place, celebrate the history,” Hemmert said.

Earlier this year, Sheetz announced it would open 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years, with the first expected to open in 2024.

Elsa’s has six locations in the Greater Dayton Area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Elsa’s restaurant may close, Sheetz may open at Centerville site

Elsa’s looking for new location; Sheetz gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain has contract to buy Elsa’s property. The Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville will close if a pending business transaction is completed, and the Sheetz gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain would demolish the building and build a new store on the site.
CENTERVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in central Ohio, this restaurant serves fantastic sushi. Customers love their spicy scallop roll, cherry blossom roll (a California roll topped with tuna, avocado, spicy crab salad, crunch, and a special sauce), and super crunch roll (a deep fried roll with white tuna, snapper, crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, and spicy sauce). They also have delicious chicken teriyaki and udon noodle bowls (customers especially enjoy the tempura udon, which comes with shrimp tempura on the side). If you have room for dessert, check out the tempura ice cream.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Sports betting arrives in Ohio; experts urge restraint

It’s a day a lot of sports fans have been waiting for, including patrons at Parlay, a sports bar in Columbus’ Short North neighborhood. On Sunday afternoon, many patrons could be seen on their cell phones a bit more than usual, with many either making or checking on bets.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

40K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy