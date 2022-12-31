Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
UNI's Boffeli lands MVC Player of the Week
(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa sophomore forward Grace Boffeli is the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. Boffeli averaged just shy of a double-double with 21 points and 9.5 rebounds per game during the week, leading the Panthers against Bradley and Illinois State. In addition, Drake’s Maggie Bair and...
kmaland.com
Cyclones, Tigers move into USA Today Coaches Top 25
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Missouri jumped into the latest USA Today Coaches Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday. The Tigers are ranked No. 21 while the Cyclones are tied at No. 25. Kansas is up a spot to No. 3 in the latest rankings. View the regional conference team rankings below or the complete top 25 linked here.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic announces its all-time Ankeny football team (4th team)
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March of 2020, Ankeny Fanatic took advantage of the unexpected break from high school sports to publish the first of its many all-time Ankeny teams, recognizing the best boys’ basketball players in the community’s history. This has since turned into a...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Cyclones overcome slow start, roll to win in Big 12 opener
Despite a slow start on the offensive side of things, No. 15 Iowa State rolled to a 81-58 win in its Big 12 opener Saturday. The Cyclones stifled Texas Tech in the second quarter, allowing only 12 points for the Lady Raiders in the frame, and eventually pulled away despite an off-night from the 3-point line.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after Iowa State defeated #12 Baylor
AMES- Iowa State ended 2022, and began their conference season on a very high note Saturday, rolling over 12th-ranked Baylor at home, 77-62. Following the victory, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about several topics within the performance. On defensive effort today. “We took on a lot, and...
kmaland.com
Iowa State women up 4 spots to No. 11 in women's AP Top 25
(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved up four spots to No. 11 while Iowa, Kansas and Creighton are still ranked in the latest women’s college basketball Associated Press Top 25. The Hawkeyes moved down four to No. 16, Kansas is up one to No. 21 and Creighton dropped four spots to No. 25. View the regional conference team rankings below or the complete rankings from the AP linked here.
kmaland.com
Drake's Meyer to miss rest of the season with torn ACL
(Des Moines) -- Drake women’s basketball standout Megan Meyer will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. According to a release from Drake athletics, the 2021-22 MVC Newcomer of the Year will have surgery at a date to be determined. Meyer averaged 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds...
kmaland.com
Iowa State/Wyoming dual start time changed
(Ames) -- The start time for the Iowa State vs. Wyoming dual on Saturday has been changed. The Iowa State/Wyoming dual will now start at 1:00 PM to accommodate the Cowboys’ travel schedule, according to a release from Iowa State athletics. View the full release linked here.
Grandfather of Hawkeyes’ Campbell killed in Nashville accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he […]
KCRG.com
Waterloo man, grandfather to Hawkeyes’ Campbell, dies in Nashville vehicle incident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCRG) - The grandfather of an Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker was killed in an incident in Nashville the night before the team played a bowl game in a city, according to officials. The University of Iowa Athletics Department said that William Smith, Jr., 76, of Waterloo, was killed in...
Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van on West End Avenue
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of a pedestrian from Iowa.
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
KCRG.com
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
Very Popular Burger Restaurant Opening Cedar Falls Location
If you're a fan of burgers and fries, and you live in or near the Cedar Valley, this is news that's sure to whet your appetite! A very popular burger chain is set to open its first location in Cedar Falls, not too far from UNI. The restaurant is Five...
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
KCCI.com
Marshall County experiences mysterious boom for third straight year
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Emergency Management Team is taking reports of any loud booms and house-shaking people might have heard or felt around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. This has now happened three years in a row in Marshall County, always on New Year's Eve. For...
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
theperrynews.com
Father Litto Thomas named new priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church
The Rev. Litto Thomas will become the new parish priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church at the end of January, the Des Moines Diocese recently announced. Thomas was born and raised in Kerala in southwest India, where his parents have a small farm growing ground pepper, cardamom and coffee. He was ordained a priest in 2014, earned a bachelor’s degree in theology in Italy and served in a diocese in Spain before coming to the Des Moines Diocese in 2019.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
