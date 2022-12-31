Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
fox13news.com
Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Avian Club spreads its wings
Country Club resident Cindy Gordon's love of birds started with the abandoned pets she helped rescue and rehabilitate as a member of the Florida West Coast Avian Society. However, while she knew plenty about how to care for birds, she also wanted someone who could help her, along with the Lakewood Ranch Avian Club she founded, to learn about the wild birds of Florida in addition to pets.
Foggy weather to blame for traffic in few Tampa areas
TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers in the Tampa area could expect to see an increase in traffic due to foggy weather conditions that are impacting Port Tampa Bay's cruise ship departures, the city of Tampa said in a news release Monday. Although the roads affected by the weather are Channelside...
luxury-houses.net
This $18.5 Million Majestic Resort Like Residence is One of The Most Magnificent Estates in Nokomis, Florida
1312 Casey Key Road Home in Nokomis, Florida for Sale. 1312 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, Florida is a magnificent masterpiece along the Gulf Coast provides seclusion and privacy, breathtaking beauty and luxurious quality that leaves a lasting impression, the entire property is automated with a Crestron smart home system and Lutron lighting, integrated security and a fire detection system. This Home in Nokomis offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 11,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1312 Casey Key Road, please contact Valerie Dall’Acqua (Phone: 941-445-7295) & Lisa Napolitano (Phone: 941-993-0025) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
stpetecatalyst.com
Mayors Welch, Castor, Hibbard talk with Tiger Bay Tuesday
January 2, 2023 - The Suncoast Tiger Bay Club begins its 45th season Tuesday with a "State of the Bay" conversation featuring St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. The public is invited to the 11:30 a.m. lunch panel, at the University of Florida St. Petersburg campus (at 140 7th Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701). Tickets, $25.90 for Tiger Bay members, $35 for non-members, are available here.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Florida drivers can now get half of their tolls credited back
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Heading into the first workweek of the new year, Tampa Bay area commuters who frequent toll roads to get to work have at least one thing to look forward to — a 50% rebate on SunPass charges. Back in December, Florida lawmakers passed a...
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
Hatch watch begins for famous Florida bald eagles
A pair of bald eagles living in Florida are getting ready to welcome to new babies to the world.
Mysuncoast.com
Some morning fog, a warm afternoon - then a big change to end the week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog holds on to Florida and much of the southeastern U.S. Monday, while more snow hits the central states. By afternoon on the Suncoast, after the fog lifts, we’ll have a warm afternoon. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday. We are tracking a cold front...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Flights delayed at Florida airports after computer issue
A computer issue is causing delays at airports across Florida, according to officials.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in St. Petersburg, Florida
The city of St. Petersburg is located in Florida’s gulf coast region. As a tourist destination, it offers many activities and attractions to its residents and visitors alike. Its pleasant climate makes it a popular choice for beachgoers, fishermen, and golfers. In addition, several museums, parks, and attractions make the city worth visiting. These include Vinoy Park, Weedon Island Preserve, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Salvador Dal Museum.
speedonthewater.com
St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition
For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida
When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
FAA: Computer issue that caused Florida flight delays, cancellations fixed
TAMPA, Fla. — An air traffic computer issue that caused an increase in flight delays and cancellations Monday to and from Florida has been fixed. In a statement just before 5 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the computer issue that forced the agency to slow the amount of flight volume into Florida airspace has been resolved. The issue affected its En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system described as the "heart" of the country's air traffic control system.
Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To Live
Forbes Advisor magazine reported on Dec. 24, 2022, that Tampa is the number one place to live in Florida. Here is how they did this:. " We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate."
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0