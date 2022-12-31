Read full article on original website
NFL screws Detroit Lions’ fans once again
Leading up to the 2022 season, I predicted that the Detroit Lions Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers would potentially be for a playoff spot. Well, here we are leading up to the final week of the season, and the Lions’ final game COULD mean everything to them. Or, thanks to the NFL, it could mean absolutely nothing to the Lions in terms of a playoff spot.
4 Lions Who Likely Will Not Return in 2023
Here are four Lions who likely will not return in 2023.
Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship
Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
Report: NFL Team Showing Interest In Jim Harbaugh
It's not an NFL head-coaching cycle if Jim Harbaugh isn't involved in it. Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, is reportedly being looked at by the Denver Broncos for their head-coaching opening. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are "doing their homework" on Harbaugh in case he wants to bolt for the NFL.
Lions' Studs and Duds: Hutchinson, Houston Dominate Bears
The Detroit Lions' rookie defensive linemen combined for five-and-a-half sacks in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
Mike Greenberg Was Furious With College Football Playoff Referee
There were a lot of questionable calls and bizarre things that happened during yesterday's College Football Playoff games. But one call has ESPN's Mike Greenberg fuming. The call in question was the controversial overturned Michigan touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. In the second quarter, Roman Wilson caught what appeared to be a 51-yard touchdown. But instant reply showed that he was narrowly down at the one-inch line short of crossing the goalline despite being untouched.
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed
The Detroit Lions haven’t smelled the postseason for many years. Halfway through the 2022 season, it looked like their drought would continue on. However, the Lions have caught fire in recent weeks. Despite a brutal 1-6 start, Detroit has bounced back to get to 8-8. The team’s eighth victory came in blowout fashion over the Read more... The post Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history in win over Bears
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continued his outstanding rookie campaign, making NFL history in Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. In the closing seconds of the first half, Hutchinson recorded his third interception of the season, tied for the most by a defensive lineman in the Super Bowl Era.
How can the Bears get the No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft?
As the final game of the 2022 NFL season approaches, the Bears are still in contention for the first overall pick for the 2023 NFL Draft if a scenario plays out during the final week.
Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet
Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
Justin Fields provides electric performance on opening drive for Chicago Bears
Justin Fields is putting together an impressive 2022 season with the Chicago Bears, and he added to that work during the opening drive of the New Year’s Day matchup with the Detroit Lions. Chicago started the game with the ball and marched right down the field. The drive covered...
Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies
At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
Bills-Bengals game suspended following Damar Hamlin injury
Twenty-five minutes after the Hamlin injury, the game has been suspended. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin, a 24-year-old in his second NFL season. Both teams gathered together around Hamlin and the ambulance as he was stretchered into the vehicle. After Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor spoke briefly, the teams headed into their respective locker room.
Niyo: Lions head to Lambeau with everything to play for at the end
Detroit — The Lions defended their den one last time Sunday. And because they did, they’re still prowling in the playoff hunt. But after Dan Campbell broke it down for his players in another raucous locker-room celebration, letting them know they'd set themselves up to be the NFL's "hot game" next week in freezing Green Bay, he also had a message for the Lions fans who’d finished this season strong, just like his team is doing.
Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night Football
Lions-Packers Week 18 game has been flexed to primetime.
ESPN Metric: Three Bears Pass Catchers Listed as Top Receivers
ESPN metric: Mooney, Claypool rank top-50 receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Are Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney each top 50 receivers this season?. A new receiver tracking metric (RTM) – composed of a partnership between ESPN and FiveThirtyEight – was created to separate receivers based on an overall ranking factored in by "getting open, contesting and making the catch, and generating yards after the catch (YAC)."
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte will enter 2023 NFL Draft
LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte had initially committed to remaining in school for the 2023 college season instead of turning pro. As he confirmed on Twitter recently, however, he has since reversed course and will be eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft. Boutte joins fellow Tigers Jaray Jenkins, B.J. Ojulari and...
