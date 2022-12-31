ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Zach LaVine puts up 43 as Bulls pound Pistons

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amYTH_0jzHGHXL00

Zach LaVine scored 18 of his season-high 43 points in the first quarter to lift the host Chicago Bulls to a 132-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

LaVine’s point total eclipsed his previous season high of 41, set in Chicago’s 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 4.

LaVine made 15 of 20 shots from the floor on Friday, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. He also sank all eight of his attempts from the free-throw line and dished out a team-high six assists.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points and Nikola Vucevic collected 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls, who have won five of their past six games overall and 12 straight against the Pistons dating back to 2019.

Rookie Jaden Ivey scored 22 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 20 and Alec Burks added 19 off the bench for the Pistons, who have dropped 14 of their past 18 games.

Detroit played without Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo on Friday. Hayes was handed a three-game suspension for his role in a scuffle involving the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, while Diallo was issued a one-game ban.

Saddiq Bey drained a 3-pointer to forge a tie at 115-115 with 4:23 remaining in the fourth quarter before DeRozan sank two free throws and LaVine followed a steal with a basket.

Ivey sank a free throw to make it a one-possession game, but Alex Caruso hit a 3-pointer, LaVine completed a three-point plays and Vucevic drained a trey to effectively put the game away at 128-116 with 1:39 left.

LaVine made 6 of 8 shots from the floor and all five attempts from the free-throw line during the first quarter. Ayo Dosunmu made all three of his shots — including a 3-pointer — to help the Bulls seize a 33-25 lead at the end of the period.

The Pistons responded with a strong start to the second quarter, with Burks scoring his team’s first six points and Kevin Knox II adding five more during an 18-8 surge. The Bulls rebounded, however, and carried a 60-58 lead into halftime.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put...
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans

An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

GP2 amazingly knew Klay's dagger 3-pointer was going in

Warriors fans at Chase Center could feel it coming, and injured Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II could see it coming. Klay Thompson's 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining in regulation helped seal the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Blazers on Friday night, and GP2's reaction as the shot was about to go in says it all.
PORTLAND, OR
thecomeback.com

Bears reveal surprising Justin Fields plan

Even though the Chicago Bears are not in playoff contention and lost Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions in an absolute blowout with the final score at 41-10, Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields played the entire game from start to finish, and it sounds like we can expect the same thing when the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy