Hurricanes defeat Panthers for team-record 10th straight win

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen scored on power plays and Antti Raanta’s 19 saves produced a shutout as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

The Hurricanes broke a franchise record by winning their 10th game in a row. Their 16-game points streak increased a franchise-best mark.

Raanta has recorded shutouts in consecutive games.

The first three Carolina goals came on power plays before Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored a third-period goal. Brent Burns and Seth Jarvis each assisted on two goals.

It was the first time this season that Carolina produced three goals on power plays. The Hurricanes had a total of two power-play goals in the previous five games combined.

Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stopped 30 shots.

A night after compiling a season-high goals total in a 7-2 whipping of the Montreal Canadiens, the Panthers were shut out for the first time this season. They went 0-for-6 on power plays.

Carolina’s production on power plays came out of nowhere as the Hurricanes began the day ranked 27th in the NHL in power-play efficiency.

Knight was in just his second game since Dec. 6, though his 40-save shutout of the Hurricanes came Nov. 9 at home.

Sebastian Aho’s shot slammed off Knight. Noesen was there to bat in the rebound just 7:05 into the game.

The assist for Aho marked his first point in three games since returning to the lineup from a seven-game injury absence.

Carolina built a 12-3 advantage in shots on goal through the first period.

Svechnikov’s goal came at 4:58 of the second period, giving him a team-high 19 goals this season.

Teravainen converted at 11:55 of the second period for his third goal of the season.

For the 12th time, three Staal brothers were competing in the same game. Ex-Carolina standout Eric Staal and Marc Staal played for the Panthers, while Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal was on the opposite team. It was the second time this season that the trio all played in the same game.

–Field Level Media

