ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man charged with murder in shooting of security guard at apartments near USC

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in the shooting of a security guard at an upscale student apartment complex near the USC campus.

Alexader Crawford is accused of fatally shooting security guard Jave Garanganao early Wednesday outside the Lorenzo apartments on West Adams Boulevard.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Mr. Garanganao was just trying to do his job when he was tragically killed,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a news release. “My heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends who have endured such a tremendous loss during the holiday season."

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. outside the off-campus complex.

Crawford was reportedly being escorted off the property by the security guard after allegedly trespassing.

"Once off the property, Crawford is accused of firing a handgun and killing Garanganao," the district attorney's office said.

Police on arriving at the complex following the shooting found Garanganao suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, Crawford was found sleeping in a parking area near the lobby of the complex and was arrested.

He allegedly had a handgun that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting, Los Angeles police officials said.

The case remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in South Los Angeles Kills One Man, Wounds Another

A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable vital signs in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting

A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Two men charged in connection with shooting death of rapper Half Ounce

LOS ANGELES - Two men were arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of rapper Half Ounce. Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both are being held without bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. Authorities provided no further information. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The westbound vehicle struck the man, said to be in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Man wounded in shooting on Locust Avenue, police say

Long Beach police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday evening. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Downtown Los Angeles Shooting

Downtown Los Angeles, CA: Just after 7:00 p.m., Dec. 31, the Los Angeles Fire Department received a dispatch for a gunshot victim at the corner of 7th and Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. After the victim was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in South Los Angeles

A man who allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument in South Los Angeles was behind bars on Saturday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred late Thursday evening at around 11:45 p.m. on Denker Avenue, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers dispatched to the scene found a man, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Lowe, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.Multiple witnessed detailed the incident to investigators, claiming that the suspect, only identified thus far as a 57-year-old man, pulled the handgun during the argument and shot Lowe multiple times before running from the area. He was located at a later time near the scene and taken into police custody. There was no further information available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID security guard killed at USC off-campus housing complex

LOS ANGELES – The security guard who was fatally shot at a private student housing complex near USC was identified Friday. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. Wednesday at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
foxla.com

Man shot to death outside LAPD station in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in custody after another man was found shot to death outside a Los Angeles Police Department station in South LA overnight, officials said. The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a back gate at the Southwest Division’s station in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead on Compton bridge

COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed in 215 Freeway shooting in Moreno Valley

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to the southbound side of the freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on the freeway.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
494K+
Followers
77K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy