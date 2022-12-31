ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The National Day of Remembrance for gun-related homicide victims observed in NYC

By Eileen Lehpamer
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgM5P_0jzHG8g300

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Songs were sung, and the names of gun violence victims were read aloud in Brooklyn Friday afternoon outside the Barclays Center.

Pastor Edward Hinds with the GOD Squad said, “251 families have gone over these holidays without their loved ones at their table.”

Among those at the ceremony was Suzette Lewin. Her 12-year-old son Kade was killed by a stray bullet in March of 2022 while sitting in a parked car eating lunch in Brooklyn.

“When I mention Kade’s name, I really get worked up about it. I want them to remember Kade Lewin,” Lewin told PIX11 News.

He was a loving person, such a loving child to each and everyone one around us.”

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell expressed condolences to the victims’ families while noting that, statistically, things have improved since 2021.

“We have a decrease in shootings and homicides this year over last, but that is cold comfort to those of you who have lost your mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends to gun violence,” said Sewell.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the event, repeating what he has said numerous times this year about repeat offenders committing crimes in the city.

“There’s 1694 people in this city that are repeatedly involved in violent crimes, and we have to identify them and give the help they need, and if they don’t want to take the help they need, then they have to deal with the criminal justice system, and I’m not going to apologize for that,” said Adams.

Jackie Rowe-Adams runs Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E., a support group she founded in 2006. She lost two sons to gun violence.

She told PIX11 News she feels there’s hope for a better 2023 if lawmakers take action.

Rowe-Adams said, “we need them to write legislation into law, let’s stop this, let’s fix this bail reform, so the criminals that are shooting  and killing our loved ones, don’t go to jail and come right out.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC machete attack on NYPD officers

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking three NYPD officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve near Times Square.  Bickford is a former high school athlete from Maine, with no criminal past. Investigators are reviewing Bickford’s online […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man, 19, charged in machete attack on NYPD officers near Times Square

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man with possible ties to radical Islamic extremism has now been charged with attacking NYPD officers at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, according to police, a law enforcement official familiar with the cae, and some cyber crime analysts.  Trevor Bickford, a resident of Wells, Maine, was arrested and charged […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground

NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Driver hits man fleeing gunfire near Brooklyn house party: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man running away from gunfire near an East Flatbush house party early Monday was struck and injured by a driver, who may have also been fleeing the shots, according to authorities. The chaotic chain of events began when shots rang out near the gathering on Remsen Avenue near Rutland […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

17-Year-Old Shot and Killed inside Flatbush Apartment Building

The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday. According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

17-year-old Brooklyn teen ID’d as NYC shooting victim: cops

A teenager shot to death inside his Brooklyn apartment building has been identified as Darius Roache, police said on Saturday. The 17-year-old was fatally wounded in the torso inside 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The incident was the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside the building and found Roache, who lived on the second floor, laying in the staircase landing between the first and second floors, “unconscious and unresponsive,” cops said. EMS transported Roache to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman, 19, critically injured in Queens stabbing

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed in Queens on Monday evening, police said. She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. The woman was critically injured. Police took a 21-year-old person of interest into custody. Officials have not yet filed any […]
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cop attacked with scissors at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Police Department officer was attacked by a man who threw a pair of metal scissors at the officer inside a Bronx subway station. The attack occurred on Thursday at around 9 pm inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station. According to detectives, the scissors struck the officer, who was on patrol at the time, in the face. The suspect fled the scene. Police are asking members of the public for assistance with identifying the male subject, a black man wearing blue pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was The post NYC cop attacked with scissors at Bronx subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Deaf, autistic woman vanished after Queens ER discharge

ELMONT, NY (PIX11) — The older sister of Samantha Denise Primus, who is deaf, non-verbal and autistic, couldn’t believe that Primus was found in a cold, soaking rain on Dec. 23, taken to Queens Hospital Center, and then discharged into the dead of night in the early hours of Christmas Eve. “As per the hospital, […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death, woman wounded in Bronx attack: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed and a woman wounded in an attack early Sunday on a Claremont street, according to authorities. Police were called after the man, 63, and woman, 38, arrived at an area emergency room by private means shortly before 3:55 a.m., each with stab wounds, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy