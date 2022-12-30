Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
Advocates Hail New Carpet Recycling Law
Advocates have applauded Governor Hochul for signing A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Second Round of Funds from Maine DEP Awarded for 2022 Recycling and Organics Management Projects
Recipients of the second round of Waste Diversion Grant awards for recycling and organics management projects statewide were recently announced by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. By increasing composting and recycling opportunities around Maine, these projects aim to divert waste from disposal. All the five bids that DEP received and that sought a total of $100,028.50 will be funded. These grants are being offered by Maine DEP to aid businesses, institutions and municipalities address solid waste management challenges.
Comments / 0