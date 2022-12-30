Recipients of the second round of Waste Diversion Grant awards for recycling and organics management projects statewide were recently announced by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. By increasing composting and recycling opportunities around Maine, these projects aim to divert waste from disposal. All the five bids that DEP received and that sought a total of $100,028.50 will be funded. These grants are being offered by Maine DEP to aid businesses, institutions and municipalities address solid waste management challenges.

MAINE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO