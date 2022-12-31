Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas prices drop slightly to start the New Year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday is $3.39. That's a drop of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.22, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.40, down 2 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
cnycentral.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo
Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo. Syracuse, N.Y. — A well-deserved welcome home is what Syracuse city officials said regarding the nine DPW workers who spent the past few days helping to clear out the massive snow in Buffalo. "I mean we brought down...
$563,466 home in Manlius: See 96 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 96 home sales between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. The data for Dec. 22 and 23 is currently unavailable due to the county’s host website being down. We will report the sales for those two days in a subsequent report. The most...
cnycentral.com
2022 ended rainy and mild, but 2023 starts out chillier and drier
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Happy 2023! It really hasn't been feeling like the end of December and start of January. Temperatures have been in the 50s and 40s Saturday night with off and on rain in the area. Do you know anyone who traveled down to New York City to watch the...
Go Inside Central New York School That’s Been Abandoned Over 30 Years
Go inside an abandoned elementary school in Herkimer, New York that closed in the early 90s. Dan Laroe of Northeastern Abandoned Exploration toured the school; a place students once went to learn that now sits littered with memories and decay. A few desks, chairs, and lockers are still left behind. There's even a chalkboard with students' names that's been left untouched for more than 20 years.
cnycentral.com
No. 6 N.C. State rallies past Syracuse women 56-54
SYRACUSE, NY — Madison Hayes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining and No. 6 North Carolina State withstood a second-half rally to beat Syracuse 56-54 on Sunday night. Georgia Woolley of Syracuse had a chance to tie the game with five seconds to go but converted just one...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 56-54 loss to No. 6 North Carolina State on Sunday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_NC_State_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S...
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
cnycentral.com
14 fentanyl-related overdoses in 36 hours days before Christmas in Onondaga County
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On December 22nd, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon dedicated a portion of a planned briefing on winter weather to tell the community about 14 overdoses in 36 hours. "This isn't new, but this has been scattered throughout the community these aren't 14 overdoses just in one area," explained McMahon.
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police say avoid 400 block of Shuart Ave, tell neighbors to shelter in place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At 10:50 a.m. Monday, the Syracuse Police Department sent out an alert for people to avoid the 400 block of Shuart Ave if possible and for those who live in the immediate area to shelter in place until further notice. Syracuse Police did not provide details...
cnycentral.com
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted robbery of Ithaca mini mart, was armed with a rifle
ITHACA, N.Y. — Eighteen-year-old Sean J. Reese was arrested Friday night in Ithaca for attempted robbery with a weapon. On Friday at approximately 7 p.m. the Tompkins County 911 Center received a 911 call from the Dandy Mini Mart on 805 W. Buffalo St. Employees on the scene reported...
cnycentral.com
Rainy New Year's Eve then record warmth possible midweek!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A strong weather system brought record warmth to CNY on Friday. Syracuse reached a high of 63 degrees! Breaking the old record of 58 degrees set back in 1990. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for images in this article) Today, the center of this system rolls through CNY...
informnny.com
Syracuse Police increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Lives is a cocktail bar in Syracuse’s Armory Square that is all about fun and games, and they are ready for the New Year’s Eve crowds. “We have a shadow party, which is kind of a black apparel themed thing,” said Three Lives General Manager Alex Silver. “So, anybody that shows up in all black, gets in for free. Anybody that shows up in any colors on, not counting shoes, has to pay five dollars to get in.”
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
WKTV
Utica Police on scene of a standoff on Linwood Place Monday afternoon
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place Monday afternoon. Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual had been inside his home with a knife. Police say the individual was barricaded inside the home. The situation followed a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
