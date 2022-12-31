Read full article on original website
Ohio family asks for help in 16-year-old missing person case
Now 48 years old, Chapman was reported missing shortly after failing to appear in court, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Chapman is 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two People in Custody after Shots Fired
PICKAWAY – Shots were fired around 8:30 pm on Monday when Pickaway County deputies arrived at the scene of a possible domestic situation off Ett Noecher road in Pickaway County. According to early reports when the deputies arrived at the home they reported hearing gunfire and called for 99...
WKYC
'This makes me sick': Friends of 15-year-old girl outraged after deadly Ohio shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just a few days ago, Sheena Brice said she saw 15-year-old Unique Price with a big smile on her face. Brice says her children loved Pratter as their own sister and always played in the neighborhood together. But that all came to an end on Saturday...
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Two victims expected to survive separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
philadelphiaobserver.com
‘A Baby Is Gone’: Ohio Prosecutors Face Backlash Amid Demand for Charges In Killing of Black Boy Allegedly Shot Five Times By White Neighbor
Social media influencers and criminal justice advocates are pushing for charges against a white Ohio man who allegedly shot a 13-year Black boy multiple times and walked free, even though he was legally prohibited from carrying a gun. Reports show that Krieg Butler, 36, was initially charged with murder for...
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
cwcolumbus.com
Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
'My baby had a lot of years left': Mother speaks up about 13-year-old son's death, seeks justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Megan Reed remembers almost everything about Oct. 12, 2022. She remembers what she was doing, and the exact time. That's because that's the day when her life changed forever. She described her 13-year-old son Sinzae Reed as someone who loved to laugh and always had a...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
Newark woman's body found outside of her home by investigators; son named person of interest
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after investigators found her body buried outside of her home Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were executing a search warrant for 67-year-old Debra Perrine last Friday. The search warrant resulted from a welfare check requested by family members who had not been able to reach her for a week.
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
Police: Teen girl found dead in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of teenage girl found on the city’s east side Saturday. According to police, they received a call around 3:45 p.m. for the report of a body in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street. The homicide unit was called to the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested
LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at club in Columbus
COLUMBUS — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Columbus on New Year’s Day, according to our news partners at WBNS. Around 2:30 a.m. crews were called to the Bucks Platinum Club in Mifflin Township near John Glenn...
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available at this time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass casualty incident inside Ross Co. jail as inmate dies and others overdose
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.
Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
