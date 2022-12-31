ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Two People in Custody after Shots Fired

PICKAWAY – Shots were fired around 8:30 pm on Monday when Pickaway County deputies arrived at the scene of a possible domestic situation off Ett Noecher road in Pickaway County. According to early reports when the deputies arrived at the home they reported hearing gunfire and called for 99...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘A Baby Is Gone’: Ohio Prosecutors Face Backlash Amid Demand for Charges In Killing of Black Boy Allegedly Shot Five Times By White Neighbor

Social media influencers and criminal justice advocates are pushing for charges against a white Ohio man who allegedly shot a 13-year Black boy multiple times and walked free, even though he was legally prohibited from carrying a gun. Reports show that Krieg Butler, 36, was initially charged with murder for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Newark woman's body found outside of her home by investigators; son named person of interest

NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after investigators found her body buried outside of her home Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were executing a search warrant for 67-year-old Debra Perrine last Friday. The search warrant resulted from a welfare check requested by family members who had not been able to reach her for a week.
NEWARK, OH
10TV

Police: Teen girl found dead in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of teenage girl found on the city’s east side Saturday. According to police, they received a call around 3:45 p.m. for the report of a body in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street. The homicide unit was called to the scene.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested

LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
LANCASTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at club in Columbus

COLUMBUS — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Columbus on New Year’s Day, according to our news partners at WBNS. Around 2:30 a.m. crews were called to the Bucks Platinum Club in Mifflin Township near John Glenn...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass casualty incident inside Ross Co. jail as inmate dies and others overdose

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
NEWARK, OH

