Football Gallery: No. 4 Ohio State falls 42-41 to No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
cwcolumbus.com
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
cwcolumbus.com
1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
cwcolumbus.com
Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
cwcolumbus.com
Family, friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed calling for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments, held a New Year's Day community news conference. "We demand real, tangible answers and actions," one community activist said. "This family deserves more. This community deserves more....
cwcolumbus.com
U.S. Marshals offering reward for tip that leads directly to escaped inmates capture
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to the capture of the escaped inmate, Jacob Davidson. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service are searching for Davidson. He has not been seen since Thursday, officials say.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
cwcolumbus.com
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
