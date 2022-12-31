ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
Family, friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed calling for justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, who was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments, held a New Year's Day community news conference. "We demand real, tangible answers and actions," one community activist said. "This family deserves more. This community deserves more....
Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
