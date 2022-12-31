ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to LeBron James’ amazing birthday performance

By Michael Dixon
 3 days ago
We’d say that LeBron James’ performance on Friday — his 38th birthday — was rare, but that would be an understatement. It’s rare for professional athletes to even be active on their 38th birthday. What LeBron did on Friday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks , was nothing short of phenomenal.

James scored a season-high 47 points. But as impressive as that number is, it doesn’t stop there. LeBron narrowly missed a triple-double, pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

He also shot at a high percentage, shooting 66% on both field goals (18-for-27) and three-pointers (4-for-6).

Additionally, the drive and finish, which has been such a staple for LeBron throughout his career, was there .

As the final seconds ticked away, the Hawks broadcasters on Bally Sports Southeast couldn’t help buy praise James’ outing. “And it will be worldwide news, overnight tonight and tomorrow, the magnificence of LeBron James,” the broadcast said . “A 47 point, 10 rebound, nine assist game on his 38th birthday. Spectacular. The only word that can describe it. He was unbelievable tonight.”

His longtime on-court rival, Kevin Durant said on Twitter that the performance was “Masterful 47 I just watched, Lebron James. Masterful…GGz.”

Six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champ with the Lakers, Pau Gasol said “Happy 38th birthday @KingJames . That’s how you celebrate it!! Big time game and big time win!”

Kevin Garnett, another longtime rival tweeted that “LeBron getting the same 30 point triple doubles at 38 as he did at 18 is some crazy ish. Redefining Father Time.”

Those who analyze and write about the game were no less impressed. Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer tweeted “Don’t take LeBron James for granted.”

David Aldridge of the Athletic, meanwhile, said “LeBron. 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, on his 38th birthday. Incredible.”

Even Skip Bayless, long one of LeBron’s harshest and often most irrantional critics, couldn’t help but be impressed.

“CONGRATS, LEBRON, ON YOUR BEST GAME OF THE YEAR BY FAR,” Bayless tweeted . “47/10/9! ROCKY START, SENSATIONAL EXPLOSION. NO CAPELLA, SO YOU WERE THE BIGGEST GUY ON THE FLOOR AND DID YOU EVER TAKE ADVANTAGE. WHAT A FINISH. EVERYBODY FOLLOWED AND CONTRIBUTED. NO REASON TO “GIVE UP” ON THE SEASON, BRON”

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, meanwhile, wondered what the Lakers front office is doing.

“Imagine having this version of LeBron James and prioritizing 2027,” he said . “I’d call this some Jerry Krause s*** out of Rob Pelinka, but Krause could at least scout”

What’s also amazing is that this was the third game in four nights for LeBron and the Lakers. While they were off on Thursday, the Lakers had games on both Tuesday and Wednesday. In those games, LeBron played 31 and 33 minutes, respectively.

LeBron is 38 and in his 20th NBA season. Knowing that, it is fair to wonder how much longer he’ll be around. But seeing what he did on Friday, it’s also fair to think that he’s not going away any time soon.

The Comeback

The Comeback

