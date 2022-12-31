Read full article on original website
Brad Kort
3d ago
Careful what you wish for Democrats. You wanted to be a sanctuary city. Now you realize it's not free, you demand money. What about the border cities that have exponentially more illegal immigrants? Will you pay for them?
Fuddy Duddy
3d ago
Want to save the $54 million…send them back from where they came…because that’s where they belong. But then look at all those potential Democrat votes you’ll lose.
Kasia Remiszewski
3d ago
She's out of control!!! What is happening in Chicago with the jar jackings, murders, teenagers running around with guns attacking people, dead people in Lake Michigan....she wants what????
