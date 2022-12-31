Read full article on original website
Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
New Georgia law to make it easier on the state’s growing food truck industry
ATLANTA — Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session kicked in this past Sunday, Jan. 1, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
New Georgia laws coming into effect on the first of the year
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new year means new laws. While some laws go into effect July 1, others are pushed out and have an effective date of Jan. 1 after being signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The Mental Health Parity Act kicks off in 2023 and requires insurance companies to report on how they […]
New Georgia law on mental health parity will save lives, advocates say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgians welcomed the new year, a new state law went into effect that requires insurance companies to cover mental healthcare the same way they cover physical healthcare. “Insurance companies that cover physical things like a broken arm or broken leg now have to...
In The Know: Here’s how you can weigh in on hunting regulations in Georgia
Hunters and other interested citizens, your input on the development of hunting regulation proposals for the 2023 through 2025 hunting seasons is requested by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) at any of the upcoming in-person or virtual scheduled meetings. The meeting times and dates...
New Georgia House member steps aside after arrest on drug, elder exploitation charges
WINDER, Ga. — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will...
New law in Georgia makes business easier for food trucks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new Georgia law, going into effect on January 1, 2023, makes it a lot easier for food trucks to do business all over the state. For Jim Hood, owner of The Naked Dog food truck -- House Bill 1443 is a breath of fresh air.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Georgia lawmakers may try again to change their school funding formula as Georgia falls behind other states in per-pupil funding.
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
Top Ten Posts of 2022
'It's about the people': Ken Vance to join Georgia House of Representatives
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia's new legislative session is just about a week away from beginning, and there are some new faces joining the House of Representatives after November's election. Ken Vance– who won House District 133, which covers Baldwin and Jones County–says he’s participated in around 10 elections in...
Southwest Georgia hospitals welcome 2023 New Year's babies
Meet two of the newest and cutest citizens of Southwest Georgia!. Tift Regional Medical Center reported that little Reese Matilynn Waldroup became the hospital's first-born baby of 2023. Reese arrived at 1:16 a.m. to parents Rebecca and Randon Waldroup. Coffee Regional Medical Center announced little Alora as the hospital's first-born...
Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The special election to fill the seat held by the late David Ralston is entering its final hours before its Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, vote. The powerful former Georgia House speaker died on Nov. 16. Ralston, who represented north Georgia’s House district 7, had previously announced he was not running for reelection as House speaker due to health challenges.
Top New Years Resolutions for Georgia Hikers Include Highest, Lowest, Longest and More
By nature, hikers tend to be an adventurous group, always up for a new challenge. Thus, it's no surprise that when setting New Years resolutions, Georgia's hikers tend to focus on goal-oriented achievements.
Here's what you need to know: New year means new laws in effect across Georgia and South Carolina
Ga. — A new year means new laws in both of our states. In Georgia and South Carolina, several new laws are now in effect. In Georgia, victims of violent crimes have to be notified before court hearings. Online sellers have to share contact information with customers to...
Georgia ranks 3rd in the nation for railroad crossing crashes
(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for railroad crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
16 killed on Georgia roadways over New Year's weekend
Sixteen people died on Georgia roadways over the New Year's holiday weekend. Those numbers were released in a social media post from the Georgia Department of Public Safety early Monday morning. Ten of those 16 people were killed before midnight of New Year's Eve. In Northeast Georgia, two people were...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
