Georgia State

WALB 10

Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia law on mental health parity will save lives, advocates say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As Georgians welcomed the new year, a new state law went into effect that requires insurance companies to cover mental healthcare the same way they cover physical healthcare. “Insurance companies that cover physical things like a broken arm or broken leg now have to...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Top Ten Posts of 2022

This entry was posted in --EMANUEL COUNTY GA--, --GLYNN COUNTY GA--, --HANCOCK COUNTY GA--, --HART COUNTY GA--, --JEFF DAVIS COUNTY GA--, --MCINTOSH COUNTY GA--, --MERIWETHER COUNTY GA--, --PUTNAM COUNTY GA--, --SCREVEN COUNTY GA--, --WILCOX COUNTY GA--, Hartwell GA, Shellman Bluff GA, St. Simons Island GA
wfxl.com

Southwest Georgia hospitals welcome 2023 New Year's babies

Meet two of the newest and cutest citizens of Southwest Georgia!. Tift Regional Medical Center reported that little Reese Matilynn Waldroup became the hospital's first-born baby of 2023. Reese arrived at 1:16 a.m. to parents Rebecca and Randon Waldroup. Coffee Regional Medical Center announced little Alora as the hospital's first-born...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The special election to fill the seat held by the late David Ralston is entering its final hours before its Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, vote. The powerful former Georgia House speaker died on Nov. 16. Ralston, who represented north Georgia’s House district 7, had previously announced he was not running for reelection as House speaker due to health challenges.
The Georgia Sun

Georgia ranks 3rd in the nation for railroad crossing crashes

(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for railroad crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
accesswdun.com

16 killed on Georgia roadways over New Year's weekend

Sixteen people died on Georgia roadways over the New Year's holiday weekend. Those numbers were released in a social media post from the Georgia Department of Public Safety early Monday morning. Ten of those 16 people were killed before midnight of New Year's Eve. In Northeast Georgia, two people were...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
