Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
ATLANTA, GA
WRAL News

A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?

ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
ATLANTA, GA
WKRG News 5

Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee

A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta City Council president under fire over committee chair assignments

Two African-American members of the Atlanta City Council have accused the council president, who is white, of trying to "turn back the clock" when it comes to selecting Blacks for key legislative roles. The two, who have raised concerns, are Black women. Starting Tuesday they will no longer chair council committees.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Community raises more than $15k for woman battling cancer who lost home to fire

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman whose home burned down as she was battling cancer is slowly getting back on her feet thanks to an outpouring of support from the community. Danielle Moye, who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia, lost her home to a devastating house fire a few days after Thanksgiving. Moye lost everything, including her parents’ ashes, when the fire broke out at the 251 North apartment homes near Ponce de Leon Ave.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA

