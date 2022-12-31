Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5atlanta.com
Community holds vigil for slain youth, calls to end gun violence in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Activists, religious leaders, community organizers, and victims gathered together on Friday to renew a call to end gun violence. The group held a memorial service for young people shot and killed in metro Atlanta and north Georgia in the past year at First Iconium Baptist Church in southeast Atlanta.
APD finds hundreds of shall casings, seize 16 guns after reports of shooting in the streets on NYE
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said multiple gunmen are on the run after police got reports of gunfire in the street on New Year’s Eve and officers found hundreds of bullet casings in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded to reports...
Human remains, gun found in Atlanta woods: Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after human remains were found in the woods near Imperial Circle. On Saturday, officers were sent to investigate the wooded area after a caller claimed they discovered human remains. Officers met with the caller who told police they stumbled upon what appeared to be a shotgun laying next to the remains.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men shot at scene off Campbellton Road in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Two men were shot in an incident off Campbellton Road on Monday evening, Atlanta Police said. The two were injured near an address that appears to correspond with a pizza and wings restaurant that's in the 1800 block of Campbellton. The location is to the southeast of Adams Park.
Man who threatened neighbor with gun, shot by Cobb County police officer, police say
MABLETON, Ga. — A man was shot after aiming a firearm at a Cobb County police officer on Sunday, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 1, officers responded to David Lane in Mableton at about 7:47 p.m. to reports of an armed man aiming a firearm towards a neighbor. Officers...
cobbcountycourier.com
Man shot by Cobb County police in Mableton; his injuries non-life-threatening
According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an officer shot a man who reportedly brandished a firearm in their direction. The public information release described the incident as follows:. “Mableton, GA (January 2, 2023) On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 7:47...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Clayton County SWAT standoff held girlfriend, baby hostage, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A SWAT standoff inside a College Park apartment complex off of Camp Creek Parkway Monday evening startled some neighbors as police were called to a hostage situation. According to College Park police, a man identified as Jakari Tuquan Smith had locked his girlfriend and newborn child...
A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Former Mississippi police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Bond denied for suspect in DeKalb County tire shop killing
A DeKalb County judge denied bond for 30-year-old Quadarius McDowell Monday. He is charged with murder in Daniel Gordon's death.
fox5atlanta.com
Memorial grows for DeKalb County tire shop employee shot and killed on New Year's Eve
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Bond was denied Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing a Tires Plus employee as the worker test drove his car. The murder suspect said he thought the employee was stealing his car when he opened fire. The deadly shooting happened New Year's Eve...
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana authorities' use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was...
fox5atlanta.com
No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee
A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
Gun, drugs recovered following New Year’s weekend DUI arrests in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Six people are celebrating the new year behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Over the holiday weekend, the Sandy Springs Police Department traffic units made six DUI arrests. During those traffic stops, they also recovered a stolen gun, a...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta City Council president under fire over committee chair assignments
Two African-American members of the Atlanta City Council have accused the council president, who is white, of trying to "turn back the clock" when it comes to selecting Blacks for key legislative roles. The two, who have raised concerns, are Black women. Starting Tuesday they will no longer chair council committees.
Community raises more than $15k for woman battling cancer who lost home to fire
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman whose home burned down as she was battling cancer is slowly getting back on her feet thanks to an outpouring of support from the community. Danielle Moye, who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia, lost her home to a devastating house fire a few days after Thanksgiving. Moye lost everything, including her parents’ ashes, when the fire broke out at the 251 North apartment homes near Ponce de Leon Ave.
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. Police said this incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized when he was hit by celebratory gunfire, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Police believe a man was injured when a stray bullet from New Year's Day celebratory gunfire grazed him, sending him to the hospital. Police said the man is in stable condition, but said he might be been hit by rounds fired away from where he was hit. Officers...
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
