New York State

The Independent

Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93

Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter. No more details have been shared yet.“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings...
BBC

Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93

Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century. She became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976. Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression in 1929, she won 12 Emmy awards.
CNBC

Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93

Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
CBS News

Colleagues remember Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.

