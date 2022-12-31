Read full article on original website
Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter. No more details have been shared yet.“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings...
Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93
Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century. She became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976. Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression in 1929, she won 12 Emmy awards.
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93
Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
Barbara Walters, the first woman to anchor an evening news program, died at 93, according to ABC News.
Colleagues remember Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.
R.I.P. Barbara Walters – ‘20/20’ Anchor and ‘The View’ Co-Creator Dies at 93
Legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters has died, ABC News announced on Friday, December 30, 2022. Walters, who was 93 years old, died peacefully in her home in New York City surrounded by her loved ones, the network stated. Best known for hosting “20/20” and “The View,” Walters made waves in...
