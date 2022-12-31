ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mercury

Grandview Speedway’s near sale is top local sports story in Berks in 2022

Fans came from as far away as North Carolina to share memories and the moment. And, so it seemed, one final moment. Less than a month after owner Theresa Rogers announced the pending sale of the one-third-mile dirt track in Washington Township to an automotive auction company, the season for the modified division was ending with the Freedom 76.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Who’s to blame for Eagles’ ugly loss to Saints? ‘The offense knows we lost the game’

PHILADELPHIA – In the Eagles’ quiet locker room after an embarrassing 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with so much at stake, linebacker T.J. Edwards approached left tackle Jordan Mailata to whisper some encouraging words after the offense played its worst game of the season, scored its fewest points of the season and generally bombed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here. Familiar Faces...
YORK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

UPDATE: Eagles’ Josh Sweat carted off field after scary tackle vs. Saints, but has movement in all extremities

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was face down on the ground, smacking the Lincoln Financial Field grass in a mixture of frustration and pain. With 9:31 remaining in the first quarter, Sweat tried to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice, but Sweat’s neck snapped back when his helmet came in contact with Prentice’s hip on a third-and-one run at the Eagles’ 19-yard line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

American Parkway Bridge in Allentown closed after serious crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash has shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The roadway will remain closed until police are finished reconstructing the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious." 69 News...
ALLENTOWN, PA
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy