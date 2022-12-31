Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Related
7 takeaways from the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic
More from the 28th Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, where I saw, as I knew I would, “retired” tournament directors Richie and Sandy Cabrera, who are now grandparents. Here’s seven takeaways from the event …
Warren Hills wrestling exacts revenge, downs Mount Olive on the road
When it comes to statement wins, few teams over the last several years have made statements as loudly and emphatically as Warren Hills. The Streaks, who beat Phillipsburg by 20 last year for the first time in over 30 years, got another statement win on Friday to close out 2022.
Mercury
Grandview Speedway’s near sale is top local sports story in Berks in 2022
Fans came from as far away as North Carolina to share memories and the moment. And, so it seemed, one final moment. Less than a month after owner Theresa Rogers announced the pending sale of the one-third-mile dirt track in Washington Township to an automotive auction company, the season for the modified division was ending with the Freedom 76.
Next Level: Locker playing at Marywood
Jack Locker has made two appearances as a freshman on the Marywood University basketball team. The 6-foot-3 guard from Pittston Are
Pelicans vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Monday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m....
Who’s to blame for Eagles’ ugly loss to Saints? ‘The offense knows we lost the game’
PHILADELPHIA – In the Eagles’ quiet locker room after an embarrassing 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with so much at stake, linebacker T.J. Edwards approached left tackle Jordan Mailata to whisper some encouraging words after the offense played its worst game of the season, scored its fewest points of the season and generally bombed.
76ers vs. Thunder prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA at Paycom Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth
Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here. Familiar Faces...
UPDATE: Eagles’ Josh Sweat carted off field after scary tackle vs. Saints, but has movement in all extremities
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was face down on the ground, smacking the Lincoln Financial Field grass in a mixture of frustration and pain. With 9:31 remaining in the first quarter, Sweat tried to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice, but Sweat’s neck snapped back when his helmet came in contact with Prentice’s hip on a third-and-one run at the Eagles’ 19-yard line.
Eagles-Saints inactives: Jalen Hurts decision made; Rookie returns to active status
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did his stretching, throwing, and everything he typically does when practicing the week before a game. Despite working on getting back on the field for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a sprained shoulder two weeks ago, Hurts will be sidelined for a second straight week.
Saints vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 17
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 17 action at Lincoln Financial Field on New Year’s Day. Kickoff is...
Hurry back, Jalen Hurts! Eagles’ Gardner Minshew is awful in inexplicable 20-10 loss to Saints | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts can’t get back fast enough. If the Eagles were bolstered by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew’s strong performance in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, they should be in an absolute panic now if Hurt’s sprained shoulder injury is more serious than they’re divulging.
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew’s success vs. Saints might be determined by this revealing stat
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts was practicing again, but the Eagles hadn’t named the starting quarterback for their game Sunday against New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field, so when backup Gardner Minshew was greeted at his locker, he did his best to maintain the suspense. “What did Coach...
Happy birthday! Stories of 4 Lehigh Valley New Year’s babies celebrating milestone years | Historical headlines
There can be only one. Well, one a year, anyway. But it is a special honor to be the first baby of the New Year. That pretty much automatically gets you at least a Jan. 2 headline, if not a picture and your name in the news. As we ring...
Williams celebrates baby on the way by bowling 300-822 at National Sokols
Tim and Kerri Williams will always remember December 14, 2022. The couple bowls together in the Hillside Keglers League at National Sokols, and on that night, they bundled Tim’s monstrous 265-300-257--822 series with more exciting news. The couple had been trying to have a child. Prior to heading to...
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute
Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
WFMZ-TV Online
American Parkway Bridge in Allentown closed after serious crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash has shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The roadway will remain closed until police are finished reconstructing the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious." 69 News...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
Lehigh Valley weather: Fog could make for hazardous driving on last day of 2022 (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley region started the last day of 2022 under a dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service. It’s in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, warning of visibility of a quarter-mile or less. “Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility,” the advisory for Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0