Walleye fall 6-2 to rival Fort Wayne, former goalie Milosek

Fort Wayne goaltender Max Milosek had trouble sleeping all week leading up to his showdown against his former team, the Toledo Walleye.

Milosek made his debut for the rival Komets on Friday night and led Fort Wayne to a 6-2 lopsided win. Milosek, who posted a 13-3-1 record for the Walleye last season, was slated to be Toledo's No. 1 starter. But a logjam among Toledo goalies forced the Walleye to release Milosek on Dec. 14.

Milosek, who started in just one game for Toledo and signed with Fort Wayne on Dec. 21, finished with 24 saves.

“It was weird seeing all the guys. I still have a friendship with all those guys. I was just trying to win a hockey game,” Milosek said. “I've been thinking about it for the past two weeks. I'll probably get some good sleep tonight finally. Once the puck drops it's game time. I was ready to go and it doesn't matter who's against me. You just try to stop more pucks than the other guy.”

A sellout crowd of 8,241 at the Huntington Center erupted after Sam Craggs scored the initial goal. Toledo held the 1-0 lead midway through the game.

But Fort Wayne scored four consecutive goals over a span of 5:11 late in the second period to seize a 4-1 lead. The Komets notched six unanswered goals before Toledo stopped the bleeding with a goal from Ryan Lowney midway through the third.

“The bottom line is I'm not seeing enough competition,” Toledo coach Dan Watson said. “We have a good stretch, and then we take our foot off the gas, and we lose the net front battles. We're starting to do things the right way and then we still have those lapses.”

Milosek, who was still wearing a Walleye-themed masked and Toledo-colored pads, did not face a shot over the first 8:31 of the game.

“There were a couple of fans [with] some signs and a couple that gave me some love. So it was all good fun,” Milosek said. “I tried to tune everything out and just keep it on the ice. I settled in pretty quickly.”

The Walleye are now just 8-12-4 against fellow Central Division foes, including 2-3-1 against the Komets. Toledo has dropped four in a row to their rivals, including a 2-1 loss at Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Fort Wayne (13-8-5) has won eight in a row. The Walleye (12-12-4) have lost two straight and fell to just 4-6-3 at home.

Craggs, who also had an assist, scored on his former teammates to give Toledo a 1-0 lead with 13:36 left in the second period. Craggs scored his first goal of the season as Chays Ruddy and Jordan Martin had the assists.

“That definitely gives me a little more confidence moving forward and I'm hoping to build on it,” Craggs said. “My linemates were playing good today. So hopefully that carries over.”

After a slow start, Toledo had a 17-11 edge in shots and a 1-0 lead at the game's midpoint.

“We're up one-nothing and then one or two bounces and we're trailing,” Craggs said. “We weren't able to flip the switch and catch up. One of the best parts about playing here in Toledo is the fan base. And it's disappointing when we can't get a win for them. It hurts that much more.”

The Komets scored consecutive goals just 1:08 apart to grab a 2-1 lead, added another power-play goal as Oliver Cooper scored his second of the game for a 3-1 edge, and Luka Burzan then scored the fourth goal with 1:33 left in the second.

“Those five minutes right there, we're drowning. That's what killed us,” Watson said.

Mark Rassell scored four minutes into the third period for a 5-1 lead. Toledo rookie goalie Sebastian Cossa was then replaced by John Lethemon (five saves) in net. Cossa finished with 18 saves on 23 shots.

Toledo’s Ruddy gave the crowd a chance to cheer when he squared off at center ice with Jacob Graves, throwing him to the ice at the end.

Moments later Fort Wayne tallied its sixth goal as Anthony Petruzzelli scored.

Milosek seriously contemplated retirement before joining the Komets. The native of Lapeer, Mich. said he still wanted to play close to home and Fort Wayne assured him he would get playing time.

“A couple of weeks ago I didn't know if I was even going to be playing anymore. My head was all over the place. I got an opportunity in Fort Wayne and took it. It felt really good because I didn't even know if I'd even start in my life again. So it's pretty cool,” Milosek said.

The Walleye wrap up a stretch of four games in five days as they travel to Cincinnati for a game on New Year's Eve. Toledo then hosts Kalamazoo next Friday before playing at Fort Wayne next Saturday.

“The group that's sitting in there now, things probably have to change,” Watson said. “Unfortunately, that's the business side of it. We need guys who can compete for the entire game.”