The 8 most disappointing games of 2022
The Tom’s Guide staff rounded up the most disappointing games of 2022, from tiresome sequels to terrible original ideas.
wegotthiscovered.com
The second sequel to the failed remake of a cult classic squeezes every last drop of gas from its streaming tank
When David Carradine and a fresh-faced Sylvester Stallone first engaged in a dystopian vehicular battle way back in 1975, nobody could have had any inkling that the Death Race franchise would still be going strong almost half a century later. The original retains cult classic status, something that it’s never...
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — Best Enchantments
Improve your stats and abilities with the help of our list of the best enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok. You can equip various enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok to improve your stats and abilities. The best enchantments are the ones that come in sets since they have special perks, but there are also some individual enchantments that are worth looking at.
game-news24.com
The Xbox Game Pass January 2023: What games have been added, changed?
In 2022, 220 new games were added to Game Pass on Xbox and PC. 2023 starts and players won’t find many interesting things already in January. This article will update you about the Game Pass games for January 2023. Which games will be added to the subscription, which is due to be removed at the moment. Only a part of the projects is known.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
game-news24.com
Is it Gold? Xbox Special Angebote KW01/2023?
The deal with Gold week is on. You can save back on many Xbox specials now. At the same time you can bring some games and extensions to the virtual shopping cart in the Microsoft Store again for a lower price. All Xbox One offerings (except for Kinect games) and Xbox 360 titles marked as backward compatible (AK) can be played on your Xbox Series X|S. All Deals with Gold (DWG) only offers require an active Xbox LIVE Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
game-news24.com
Destiny 2 Xur Inventory, The lens of Galanor, The Ahamkara, The Wankin and More,..
In spite of the new year, Xur follows the same routine in Destiny: Bungies. He is currently on the Tower Hangar until tomorrow, but his weekly reset has a lot of familiar Exotics. Prometheus Lens is an electrically modified pylon rifle. It costs 29 legendary strids. New rolls are available...
game-news24.com
Playstation 5 wv-109156-2 & 0x00000023 errors troubling a lot of users, but there are some problems with that
PlayStation 5 is the latest console from Sony. People sometimes have problems finding a pc at an expensive price due to the high demand for consoles. That said, some owners of the PlayStation 5 have been experiencing some wv-109156-2 and 0x00000023 errors while trying to play their games. Our workarounds are very good for you.
itechpost.com
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember the Sega Dreamcast Game Illbleed?
Interactive drama survival horror games like Until Dawn, Telltale's The Walking Dead, and the games under The Dark Pictures Anthology are some of the more popular ones in the genre for a good reason: the player's decisions matter for good or ill. However, these games are not the ones that...
game-news24.com
Following NieR and Drakengard: news coming soon?
The last year a tremendous success fought for Yoko Taro, a videogame author who ended 2022 with the publication of the third chapter of the Voice of Cards series. After the release of the second one (in our review of The Beasts of Burden, how to communicate with you about it), the Japanese creative seems ready to discuss the first things on his next project. To understand it, Yoko Taro himself started making teasers on Twitter. With a Twitter account, the author actually shared an interesting image, including a text that brings the word 2023 to plain sight. At present, a few conclusions are necessary for the next and second development as the result of the interesting tweet — however it seems pretty obvious that Taro will not be able to present her to the public as soon as possible. Yoko Taro has signed several video games in the past, including the new film “Leger Automata”. In light of the extraordinary success of the Action, Square Enix has relaunched the series of the previous six. For the first time, the first of the four of the eighteen hundred were “new ” and the first of the six-thirty six-seater series. The biggest achievement of the series is that Yoko Taro has been created by the series’s series Voice of Cardscard and also the episodes The Isle Dragon Roars, The Forsaken Maiden and The Beasts of Burden. What do you expect his next creation to be?
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirms Return of Divisive Part of Game
Capcom has confirmed that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 on PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, simply titled Resident Evil 4, is complete with a fairly divisive part of the game. While Resident Evil is widely considered one of the best games of all time, it's not perfect, and not every square inch of it lives up to this legacy. According to many fans, the final section of the game, the island section, isn't as good as the rest of the game.
game-news24.com
Mortal Kombat II Sourcecodes Tons Of Cut Content
There seem always something new to find in many popular retro games, as was a recent reveal made about Mortal Kombat II in a recent interview. After fast three decades since the fighting game sequel was released, players have found some interesting content in the source code that suggests that game had a lot of cut content. It’s not very difficult to see the existence of this, as long as developers are familiar with the development of midway games in this time period admitted to many interviews they have added features to games that people never knew about or were disabled before they hit the arcades. The most famous feature of NBA Jam is that the Pistons play against the Chicago Bulls would be better suited for the game as well.
game-news24.com
Games with Gold and Game Pass Ultimate: Xbox Xbox are new players available
The new year begins with a new game which leaves the Xbox Live Gold e Game Pass for all of the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. This is a puzzle puzzle, based on the dichotomy between light and shadow that the Chinese studio developed. You think it’s cool to find out what it is and what it is. Read on.
game-news24.com
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
progameguides.com
What are the best armor accessories for Atreus in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok brings us many new features, including players being able to control Atreus this time as a change of pace from fighting with Kratos. Atreus brings a different playstyle to the table, and while he's weaker than Kratos in many aspects, he is more nimble and feels like a more mobile character overall. In this guide, we will cover the best armor accessories for Atreus.
Video game characters who need a New Year’s Resolution
Video game characters are a fairly hedonistic bunch, honestly. Gluttons for food, money, treasures, power, and combat. You can’t even play a wholesome game like Animal Crossing without coming into close contact with one of the deadly sins, and that’s why, this year, a bunch of famous video game stars need a New Year’s Resolution.
game-news24.com
Supermuch collection of retro Minigames SUPER 56 Coming Soon to PC via Steam
London-based developer Onion Soup Interactive (Andy Madine and Amy Madine) announced their huge collection of retro minigames SUPER 56 will soon become available via Steam. Each playthrough challenges players to make some mini-games as possible before their elimination. All stages are timed to finish each stage, and the speed of the game will turn up until all hell is unleashed. You’ll receive awards based on high scores at each stage, and your best result will pass the global leaders table.
