UPDATE: Water service to be restored in Martin County, KY Monday night
INEZ, Ky (WCHS) — We have an update on a story we have been following in Martin County, Kentucky. Cold Artic air caused numerous water line breaks in the county, leaving hundreds with either inconsistent water service or no water service at all for more than seven days. Craig...
Water leaks and outages still plague Martin County, Kentucky
INEZ, Ky. (WCHS) — Seven days after record sub-zero temperatures blasted through our region, more than a thousand water customers in Martin County, Kentucky are still dealing with water outages. On Monday Martin County gave out water to households who needed it. One of the locations was the Collier...
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
Martin County declares state of emergency over ongoing water issues
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another county in our area has declared a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues. Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty made the announcement late Friday evening. Lafferty said in a video shared on the Martin County, KY Fiscal Court Facebook page the designation will help officials request additional resources.
Road work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023
Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023 through January 6, 2023 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting. Subcontractor work. Lane restriction. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between...
Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash late last week left one Pike County man dead. Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night on U.S. 460 in Elkhorn City. When police got to the scene, they discovered a car, driven by Chase Caudill, 20, of...
4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
Working fire at abandoned house in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says crews are on the scene of a working fire in the 2500 block of Sissonville Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The call came into dispatch around 6:31 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries, and the structure is an abandoned house. Charleston Fire Department is the […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area. The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries. Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for […]
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Pike County, State Police say
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pike County. Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek died after being transported to the hospital following a crash that happened about 10:35 p.m. Friday on US 460 in the Elkhorn City community, according to a news release Monday from State Police.
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
Community experiences water outages
CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week, running water has been unreliable for households across our region. In Wayne County, for example, water has been off and on as crews work to repair water lines. During the last few days, Wayne County Emergency Management posted several updates on their Facebook page...
20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky
ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world! The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of […]
Single-vehicle crash causing traffic backup in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West in Charleston is causing traffic backup, West Virginia 511 cameras show. The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. near exit 58C. According to Metro 911, one person was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers do not know how bad the injuries are. Metro 911 says the […]
Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
A community mourns the loss of youth struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is in mourning following the death of a 13-year-old girl, who authorities said was struck by a Cabell County deputy cruiser Friday evening in Huntington. "I don't know what I would say to them. I don't know what I would say. I don't...
