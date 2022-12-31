ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

wchstv.com

Water leaks and outages still plague Martin County, Kentucky

INEZ, Ky. (WCHS) — Seven days after record sub-zero temperatures blasted through our region, more than a thousand water customers in Martin County, Kentucky are still dealing with water outages. On Monday Martin County gave out water to households who needed it. One of the locations was the Collier...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
wymt.com

Martin County declares state of emergency over ongoing water issues

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another county in our area has declared a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues. Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty made the announcement late Friday evening. Lafferty said in a video shared on the Martin County, KY Fiscal Court Facebook page the designation will help officials request additional resources.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Road work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023 through January 6, 2023 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting. Subcontractor work. Lane restriction. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash late last week left one Pike County man dead. Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night on U.S. 460 in Elkhorn City. When police got to the scene, they discovered a car, driven by Chase Caudill, 20, of...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Pike County, State Police say

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pike County. Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek died after being transported to the hospital following a crash that happened about 10:35 p.m. Friday on US 460 in the Elkhorn City community, according to a news release Monday from State Police.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Community experiences water outages

CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week, running water has been unreliable for households across our region. In Wayne County, for example, water has been off and on as crews work to repair water lines. During the last few days, Wayne County Emergency Management posted several updates on their Facebook page...
CRUM, WV
WOWK 13 News

20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

