The late Benzema double put the pressure on Valladolid after the half-final, then the Real Madrid team, at the end of the game put the ball on the ball

game-news24.com
The volume of the transfer from Cadiz to Deportivo became known as the transfer of the ex-forward Dynamo to the airport
Lucas Perez, 34, is the former Director of Dynamo and Karpaty, and will change his club registration in Spain soon. The current club of Cadiz, who played in Liga, agreed all the details of the sale a player to Deportivo from La Coruna, who now plays in the third division of Spanish football.
Unsuccessful Claims. La Liga responded to Vini on the issue with racism
In the same way, after the match, the star star of the royal club Vinicius Junior wrote on his Twitter that during the fight he was insulted by Valladolid fans, and La Liga doesn’t continue to do anything and takes no action to fight against racism. The president of...
Brazil says final farewell to 'King' Pele
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will lead the tributes Tuesday as Brazil says a final farewell to football legend Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. He went on to win the World Cup three times with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970 -- the only player in history to achieve the feat.
Soccer-Al Nassr coach Garcia hails 'extraordinary' Ronaldo signing
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo was a big step forward for Saudi Arabian football after the Portuguese forward arrived in Riyadh ahead of his official unveiling on Tuesday.
Jamie Carragher: Ronaldo? A bad start to career
There’s a sad ending for her in a way. Ronaldo and Messi are the best football players. Ronaldo ended his career while watching Piers Morgan and Messi won the 2022 World Cup. It’s not the best way to leave. We’ll remember that Manchester United terminated their contract of...
How many Champions in League of Legends are in the class?
If you play video games, you probably hear of League of Legends. This is one of the world’s most popular games, played by more than 100 million players every month. Riot Games’ game is constantly updated to keep the game fresh. Riot has designed and releasing new character...
ALOI. Newcastle recalls a goalkeeper from Manchester United loan
Slovak goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has returned from Manchester United to Newcastle. Dubravka, 33, played on loan for Manchester United since the summer. He was supposed to spend the whole season at Manchester, followed by a buy-out option. However, Newcastle closed the loan deal with the goalkeeper and the club reached...
Lets Move Big Moves 2023 kickstarts the season of Smash
After two days out from 2022s Smash finale and the Redemption Rumble, the biggest major was already coming. Lets Make Big Moves 2023 looks set to start Smash 2023 with a bang, bringing the best players together to compete for the first title of the new year. I don’t get...
You have better credit than Ronaldo. Midfielder Chelsea stays in Europe
Ngolo Kante is set to sign a new deal with Chelsea in the coming days. The parties are beginning to agree. As you know, the current contract with Chelsea is calculated until the end of the season. It was reported that Ngolo Kante, who played a shortlist with Saudi Arabia,...
