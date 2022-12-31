Read full article on original website
Related
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
The best PSVR 2 games: coming soon
The best PSVR 2 games will make full use of PlayStation VR 2's new hardware, these are our picks. The best PSVR 2 games coming in 2023 include new and exclusive virtual reality experiences as well as upgrades of PSVR games and Meta Quest 2 releases. In this guide I've rounded up some of the more interesting games coming for PlayStation VR 2, Sony's eagerly awaited next-generation virtual reality headset.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
ComicBook
GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More
GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult classic horror that fully deserved the sequel it never got takes a chainsaw to the streaming charts
Any horror franchise that sticks around for a while almost inevitably succumbs to the law of diminishing returns eventually, but we’ll never get to find out if that would have been the case for Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, which shamefully remains a one-and-done effort. To be fair, that...
wegotthiscovered.com
A colossal fantasy flop that cost its star a decade-long run in the MCU sizes up streaming success
Every time Emily Blunt gets asked a question about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can almost see her dying just a little bit more on the inside. If things had gone according to plan, the actress would have reported for duty in the superhero franchise over a decade ago, but the widely-panned Gulliver’s Travels got in the way.
dexerto.com
PS4 emulator makes incredible early progress with 3D games running
The PS4 emulator, fpPS4, has entered version 0.01 – and even this early in development, it is showing signs of massive progress. Emulation is a grey area, with developers coming together worldwide to ensure that the preservation or access to games remains open. Even after consoles and accessibility vanish from the world, it seems that projects like fpPS4 intend to keep the flame alive.
game-news24.com
Following NieR and Drakengard: news coming soon?
The last year a tremendous success fought for Yoko Taro, a videogame author who ended 2022 with the publication of the third chapter of the Voice of Cards series. After the release of the second one (in our review of The Beasts of Burden, how to communicate with you about it), the Japanese creative seems ready to discuss the first things on his next project. To understand it, Yoko Taro himself started making teasers on Twitter. With a Twitter account, the author actually shared an interesting image, including a text that brings the word 2023 to plain sight. At present, a few conclusions are necessary for the next and second development as the result of the interesting tweet — however it seems pretty obvious that Taro will not be able to present her to the public as soon as possible. Yoko Taro has signed several video games in the past, including the new film “Leger Automata”. In light of the extraordinary success of the Action, Square Enix has relaunched the series of the previous six. For the first time, the first of the four of the eighteen hundred were “new ” and the first of the six-thirty six-seater series. The biggest achievement of the series is that Yoko Taro has been created by the series’s series Voice of Cardscard and also the episodes The Isle Dragon Roars, The Forsaken Maiden and The Beasts of Burden. What do you expect his next creation to be?
game-news24.com
Mortal Kombat II Sourcecodes Tons Of Cut Content
There seem always something new to find in many popular retro games, as was a recent reveal made about Mortal Kombat II in a recent interview. After fast three decades since the fighting game sequel was released, players have found some interesting content in the source code that suggests that game had a lot of cut content. It’s not very difficult to see the existence of this, as long as developers are familiar with the development of midway games in this time period admitted to many interviews they have added features to games that people never knew about or were disabled before they hit the arcades. The most famous feature of NBA Jam is that the Pistons play against the Chicago Bulls would be better suited for the game as well.
TechRadar
You got a Steam Deck, what games and accessories are the best for it?
You finally got your hands on the Steam Deck, the hot item everyone's been talking about for the past two years. But as you look at all the options available for the portable, you think to yourself — what now?. Valve shook up the portable gaming market with its...
Street Fighter returns, Link is back and vampires run amok: 15 video games to anticipate in 2023
From space exploration and eerie late night fishing to dungeon-delving and confronting your exes, there’s lots to be excited about – including some long-awaited sequels
comicon.com
Art From Art’s Sake #189: For The Love Of Comics
Welcome once more to Art For Art’s Sake, Comicon’s weekly look at just a little of all that gorgeous artwork that’s out there on that there Internet…. So, enjoy the art… beginning with some wonderful Sergio Aragones’ Groo…. And we’ll follow that with a VERY...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary
Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
game-news24.com
Is it Gold? Xbox Special Angebote KW01/2023?
The deal with Gold week is on. You can save back on many Xbox specials now. At the same time you can bring some games and extensions to the virtual shopping cart in the Microsoft Store again for a lower price. All Xbox One offerings (except for Kinect games) and Xbox 360 titles marked as backward compatible (AK) can be played on your Xbox Series X|S. All Deals with Gold (DWG) only offers require an active Xbox LIVE Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
otakuusamagazine.com
Domestic Girlfriend Author to Launch New Manga in February
A new manga is on the way soon from Kei Sasuga, the author behind the Domestic Girlfriend manga. The latest currently has the tentative title of Issho ni Kurashite Iidesuka? (Is It OK if We Live Together?), and it’s set to launch in the next issue of Shueisha’s Grand Jump Mucha magazine, which hits stands in Japan on February 21, 2023.
Comments / 0