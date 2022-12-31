ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. The Seven – WATE 6 News. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

First baby of the new year

A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. 0:00 3 shot at overnight rap concert 2:21 KPD: Standoff ends peacefully 3:00 Two golfers save teen from frozen pond 4:08 Knox County deputy picking up the pieces 5:29 Flu cases dropping 7:00 Mail-order abortion drugs banned 7:31 Recycle broken holiday lights.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, one East Tennessee high school band took the spotlight. The band from Roane County High School was in Atlanta over the weekend for the Peach Bowl festivities. The group had several days of practice and performances before the big day.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville events to look forward to in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville will be home to many new and familiar events in 2023. Here's a list of some big events taking place this year:. The Southern Skies Music Festival is returning to World's Fair Park on May 20 and 21. The two-day event will feature musical acts across two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, a Maker Market and more. You can buy tickets here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

One year later: Knoxville Planned Parenthood burned down after Jefferson City man set it on fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the last day of 2021, smoke plumed from a Planned Parenthood clinic in Knoxville undergoing renovations. The fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, at the building then-located at 710 N. Cherry Street. Planned Parenthood said they had spent more than $2 million renovating the building up until that point. All the work went up in flames, and the building was a total loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. Around 7:54 a.m., Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water according to the TWRA. While the boat continued […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Police find three shooting victims at Knoxville rap concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department were called to My Canna Buds located at 4956 Clinton Highway in North Knoxville. Police say officers arrived on the scene and located three gunshot victims, they were each transported to the UT Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023

Malisa Dukart, a visitor traveling from North Dakota to see her boyfriend, is grateful to experience New Year’s in Knoxville. East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake. Updated: 14 hours ago. A release stated that neither fisherman was wearing a life jacket at the time of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Local Knoxville woman celebrates 105 years of life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
KNOXVILLE, TN

