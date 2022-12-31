Read full article on original website
Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
First baby of the new year
Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, one East Tennessee high school band took the spotlight. The band from Roane County High School was in Atlanta over the weekend for the Peach Bowl festivities. The group had several days of practice and performances before the big day.
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
Knoxville events to look forward to in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville will be home to many new and familiar events in 2023. Here's a list of some big events taking place this year:. The Southern Skies Music Festival is returning to World's Fair Park on May 20 and 21. The two-day event will feature musical acts across two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, a Maker Market and more. You can buy tickets here.
One year later: Knoxville Planned Parenthood burned down after Jefferson City man set it on fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the last day of 2021, smoke plumed from a Planned Parenthood clinic in Knoxville undergoing renovations. The fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, at the building then-located at 710 N. Cherry Street. Planned Parenthood said they had spent more than $2 million renovating the building up until that point. All the work went up in flames, and the building was a total loss.
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
3 injured in shooting at Knoxville rap concert
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home
Morristown fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
Police find three shooting victims at Knoxville rap concert
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
KCSO corporal loses home in New Year's Eve fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office Corporal lost his home in a fire on New Year's Eve in Union County. Lance Thomas says the fire destroyed his home and everything in it. Now, he, his wife and five others, including a baby, need clothes, shoes and supplies.
Police negotiators called to North Knoxville on Monday 'out of an abundance of caution' during welfare check
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
Local Knoxville woman celebrates 105 years of life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local woman celebrated a milestone birthday ahead of the new year. Helen Acker turned 105 on Dec. 26 and a neighbor threw her a birthday party so she would get the chance to celebrate. She lived in Knoxville her entire life, worked at Regions Bank...
