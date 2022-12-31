ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lets Move Big Moves 2023 kickstarts the season of Smash

After two days out from 2022s Smash finale and the Redemption Rumble, the biggest major was already coming. Lets Make Big Moves 2023 looks set to start Smash 2023 with a bang, bringing the best players together to compete for the first title of the new year. I don’t get...
The champions’ squad has 43 points from 16 matches

Arsenal have won four Premier League matches in 2022. They won only the fifth prize in history to score 43 points in 16 rounds. The London team repeated its efforts of Tottenham (season 60/61), Chelsea (05/06), Manchester City (17/18) and Liverpool (19/20). In all these cases the teams became champions.
PayDay 3s Newly-Revealed logo needs more fast & energy

We’ve got good news and bad news about Payday 3, the latest entry in the multiplayer rob-em-up series. A good news is that, as previously thought, Payday 3 will definitely come this year and its now available to wishlist on steam. This is co-developed by Starbreeze Studios and Overkill Software, which is in fact a story in itself. Why? The Walking Dead game fell flat after the exploding hit Overkill.
Dragons Dogma 2: The director has good news for all fans

When this was made official in June 2022, Capcom is working on a Dragons Dogma 2 project. The title is very rare. However, the director is just telling them a post. In 2012, Capcom released the true fan favorite, Dragons Dogma. The world in which the myths go out and the fast-paced hack and attack combat system resemblance made many hours of fun, and called for a sequel quickly became famous. After ten years, in June 2022, they were finally heard and the studio officially confirmed that Dragons Dogma 2 is in development.
Aroged: We were giving away 1000 Xbox Codes for The Divine Knockout

Then a button Request code will appear further down and with a click on it, the personal Xbox code for Divine Knockout (DKO) worth 24.99 euros will be displayed. How to collect your Divine Knockout code for Xbox:. request code. **NO CODE SHOWNS?***INWALL LOG OR REGISTER***. Let’s hope that you...

