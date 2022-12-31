Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
World Cup by Ice Hockey Youth. The match in the quarter-finals has been determined in terms of the group of pairs
The group stage was stopped at Youth Ice Hockey World Championship, followed by the quarter-final clash between winners. Let’s look at how the Czech team manages to outstripped Canada and Sweden quite unexpectedly. Czechs will play against Switzerland in the 1/4 final. The Canadians came from the second place...
game-news24.com
Lets Move Big Moves 2023 kickstarts the season of Smash
After two days out from 2022s Smash finale and the Redemption Rumble, the biggest major was already coming. Lets Make Big Moves 2023 looks set to start Smash 2023 with a bang, bringing the best players together to compete for the first title of the new year. I don’t get...
game-news24.com
The champions’ squad has 43 points from 16 matches
Arsenal have won four Premier League matches in 2022. They won only the fifth prize in history to score 43 points in 16 rounds. The London team repeated its efforts of Tottenham (season 60/61), Chelsea (05/06), Manchester City (17/18) and Liverpool (19/20). In all these cases the teams became champions.
game-news24.com
PayDay 3s Newly-Revealed logo needs more fast & energy
We’ve got good news and bad news about Payday 3, the latest entry in the multiplayer rob-em-up series. A good news is that, as previously thought, Payday 3 will definitely come this year and its now available to wishlist on steam. This is co-developed by Starbreeze Studios and Overkill Software, which is in fact a story in itself. Why? The Walking Dead game fell flat after the exploding hit Overkill.
game-news24.com
Dragons Dogma 2: The director has good news for all fans
When this was made official in June 2022, Capcom is working on a Dragons Dogma 2 project. The title is very rare. However, the director is just telling them a post. In 2012, Capcom released the true fan favorite, Dragons Dogma. The world in which the myths go out and the fast-paced hack and attack combat system resemblance made many hours of fun, and called for a sequel quickly became famous. After ten years, in June 2022, they were finally heard and the studio officially confirmed that Dragons Dogma 2 is in development.
game-news24.com
Aroged: We were giving away 1000 Xbox Codes for The Divine Knockout
Then a button Request code will appear further down and with a click on it, the personal Xbox code for Divine Knockout (DKO) worth 24.99 euros will be displayed. How to collect your Divine Knockout code for Xbox:. request code. **NO CODE SHOWNS?***INWALL LOG OR REGISTER***. Let’s hope that you...
Comments / 0