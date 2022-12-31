When this was made official in June 2022, Capcom is working on a Dragons Dogma 2 project. The title is very rare. However, the director is just telling them a post. In 2012, Capcom released the true fan favorite, Dragons Dogma. The world in which the myths go out and the fast-paced hack and attack combat system resemblance made many hours of fun, and called for a sequel quickly became famous. After ten years, in June 2022, they were finally heard and the studio officially confirmed that Dragons Dogma 2 is in development.

20 HOURS AGO