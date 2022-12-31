Zolin and HypeTrain Digital reported this morning that There’s no Light on its day! The team’s going to prepare for the console version sometime in 2023, but before it’s over, they’ll add a lot of content to the PC version to get it into a taste, since it came out this summer. In the latest update, a new feature lets the Hero gains new abilities from the souls of bosses they have taken down, and brings them higher power as they go and provides more combat options. Kinda feels like a huge man. He gets the powers of the bots he brings down. They’ve also added some changes to the game, such as having the side side of the cave of Rebirth available after the sidequest, a rebalancing of the combat system, and more. The update’ll be available via Steam on July 7th, 2023.

15 HOURS AGO