The Xbox Game Pass January 2023: What games have been added, changed?
In 2022, 220 new games were added to Game Pass on Xbox and PC. 2023 starts and players won’t find many interesting things already in January. This article will update you about the Game Pass games for January 2023. Which games will be added to the subscription, which is due to be removed at the moment. Only a part of the projects is known.
Is it Gold? Xbox Special Angebote KW01/2023?
The deal with Gold week is on. You can save back on many Xbox specials now. At the same time you can bring some games and extensions to the virtual shopping cart in the Microsoft Store again for a lower price. All Xbox One offerings (except for Kinect games) and Xbox 360 titles marked as backward compatible (AK) can be played on your Xbox Series X|S. All Deals with Gold (DWG) only offers require an active Xbox LIVE Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
How many Champions in League of Legends are in the class?
If you play video games, you probably hear of League of Legends. This is one of the world’s most popular games, played by more than 100 million players every month. Riot Games’ game is constantly updated to keep the game fresh. Riot has designed and releasing new character...
Mortal Kombat II Sourcecodes Tons Of Cut Content
There seem always something new to find in many popular retro games, as was a recent reveal made about Mortal Kombat II in a recent interview. After fast three decades since the fighting game sequel was released, players have found some interesting content in the source code that suggests that game had a lot of cut content. It’s not very difficult to see the existence of this, as long as developers are familiar with the development of midway games in this time period admitted to many interviews they have added features to games that people never knew about or were disabled before they hit the arcades. The most famous feature of NBA Jam is that the Pistons play against the Chicago Bulls would be better suited for the game as well.
The unaffordable Silent Hill rumours will begin with three more unannounced games
Silent Hill 2 remake after years of silent games, fans will probably drown in them (pic: Konami). In addition to the leaked Silent Hill: The Short Message, a horror game insider insists that Konami still has three other projects in the works. After years of rumours, Konami continued to go...
Marvel Snap Kicks Off the New Year with zabu & new info on Battle Mode
There’s no better way to start the new year than by checking out a new card at Marvel Snap, and the major one. The Savage Land season has Zabu as the new season pass, and it reduces the energy cost of your four-to-one card by 2. This season will...
Supermuch collection of retro Minigames SUPER 56 Coming Soon to PC via Steam
London-based developer Onion Soup Interactive (Andy Madine and Amy Madine) announced their huge collection of retro minigames SUPER 56 will soon become available via Steam. Each playthrough challenges players to make some mini-games as possible before their elimination. All stages are timed to finish each stage, and the speed of the game will turn up until all hell is unleashed. You’ll receive awards based on high scores at each stage, and your best result will pass the global leaders table.
PayDay 3s Newly-Revealed logo needs more fast & energy
We’ve got good news and bad news about Payday 3, the latest entry in the multiplayer rob-em-up series. A good news is that, as previously thought, Payday 3 will definitely come this year and its now available to wishlist on steam. This is co-developed by Starbreeze Studios and Overkill Software, which is in fact a story in itself. Why? The Walking Dead game fell flat after the exploding hit Overkill.
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
Not only Tekken 8: Katsuhiro Harada claims to be working on other games
This year has been full of great productions that have come on the videogame market, but also of the announcement of new titles that will mark the overall line-up for the next few years. In this sense Tekken 8 was the main character in a very successful presentation in recent months, even if there are many good facts regarding the title.
Cult of the Lamb: First major content update for the Steam hit
Jusuf Hatic First on the Steam hit Cult of the Lamb there are a few steps forward in an upcoming content update that will be distributed to the community in a free way. The new content should focus on combat mechanics. The developing studio Massive Monsters was named after a...
Lets Move Big Moves 2023 kickstarts the season of Smash
After two days out from 2022s Smash finale and the Redemption Rumble, the biggest major was already coming. Lets Make Big Moves 2023 looks set to start Smash 2023 with a bang, bringing the best players together to compete for the first title of the new year. I don’t get...
Dragons Dogma 2: The director has good news for all fans
When this was made official in June 2022, Capcom is working on a Dragons Dogma 2 project. The title is very rare. However, the director is just telling them a post. In 2012, Capcom released the true fan favorite, Dragons Dogma. The world in which the myths go out and the fast-paced hack and attack combat system resemblance made many hours of fun, and called for a sequel quickly became famous. After ten years, in June 2022, they were finally heard and the studio officially confirmed that Dragons Dogma 2 is in development.
The Legendary RPG: Suikoden is a story of 108 characters
Today’s journey through the history of role-playing games starts in 1995, when there’s a big change from 2D to 3D consoles. In spite of the great quality technical effects such as Chrono Trigger, the next generation of Sonys Playstation to Segas Saturn was lured by huge polygon graphics.
What the Xbox X slim could look like showed the concept
It has been reported that in 2023 Sony will introduce the updated version of the Playstation 5. At the same time, the well-known gaming Insider Tom Henderson says with almost complete certainty that this will really happen, naming almost exactly the date of release. As with the updated Xbox Series...
Redfall’s release date was leaked on its own
The release of the upcoming first-person shooter Redfall in Arkane Studios has been snarled with mystery. We know it’s coming in this year, yet only there is a time to give up. According to sources, Redfall will be releasing in May. Windows Central recently narrowed the release window for...
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming from the Pseudo-legendary Pokémon Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid
There have been a lot of events starting at the launch of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November. The first battle of the Tera Raid is Charizard. The devs have already brought in two pseudo-legendary Pokemon in a previous event. And officially, it has been announced that more pseudo-legendaries are getting a Tera Raid Battle event. Consequently, with liar and salmence in each other, trainers will be able to fight Hydreigon and Dragapult. Both Pokemon share the dragon-type, with Hydreigon being also dark-type and Dragapult being ghost-type.
There is no light to receive massive updates on January 7
Zolin and HypeTrain Digital reported this morning that There’s no Light on its day! The team’s going to prepare for the console version sometime in 2023, but before it’s over, they’ll add a lot of content to the PC version to get it into a taste, since it came out this summer. In the latest update, a new feature lets the Hero gains new abilities from the souls of bosses they have taken down, and brings them higher power as they go and provides more combat options. Kinda feels like a huge man. He gets the powers of the bots he brings down. They’ve also added some changes to the game, such as having the side side of the cave of Rebirth available after the sidequest, a rebalancing of the combat system, and more. The update’ll be available via Steam on July 7th, 2023.
Aroged: We were giving away 1000 Xbox Codes for The Divine Knockout
Then a button Request code will appear further down and with a click on it, the personal Xbox code for Divine Knockout (DKO) worth 24.99 euros will be displayed. How to collect your Divine Knockout code for Xbox:. request code. **NO CODE SHOWNS?***INWALL LOG OR REGISTER***. Let’s hope that you...
The developer of the version of Resident Evil 4 did not cut the final part of the island and there are still some more new things to come
This time Capcom has taken a nice approach to remaking Resident Evil, with each remake drastically changing the original game in one or the other form. In particular in the case of Resident Evil 3, which is out in 2020, this didn’t do well with fans, many of whom were worried that a similar approach wasn’t used in RE4. However, the main parts of the original movie of this original song will not be cut in the remake.
