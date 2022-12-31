ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Colgate defeats Lehigh 76-60

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Braeden Smith's 24 points helped Colgate defeat Lehigh 76-60 on Monday. Smith was 8 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League). Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tucker Richardson shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Holy Cross wins 74-63 over Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Joseph Octave had 17 points in Holy Cross' 74-63 victory over Navy on Monday. Octave added five rebounds for the Crusaders (5-10, 2-0 Patriot League). Will Batchelder scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 3 for 11 from beyond the arc. Bo Montgomery was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Meyers, has 22, No. 13 Maryland women top Rutgers 78-67

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 13 of her 22 points in the first quarter to help Maryland get off to a quick start and the No. 13 Terrapins defeated Rutgers 78-67 on Monday. Diamond Miller had 13 of her 15 points in the second half for Maryland...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Rutgers 65, No. 1 Purdue 64

RUTGERS (10-4) Mag 1-4 0-0 2, Omoruyi 4-11 3-4 12, McConnell 3-9 0-0 6, Mulcahy 7-13 1-1 16, Spencer 6-8 0-0 14, Hyatt 3-7 1-2 8, Simpson 1-5 2-2 5, Woolfolk 0-0 2-2 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Reiber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 9-11 65.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Maryland man sentenced in West Virginia resort theft case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland man who admitted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a southern West Virginia resort where he was the maintenance director has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison. Dhanraj Singh, 62, of Bowie, Maryland, also paid back more...
BOWIE, MD

