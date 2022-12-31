BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Braeden Smith's 24 points helped Colgate defeat Lehigh 76-60 on Monday. Smith was 8 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League). Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tucker Richardson shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO