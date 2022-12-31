Read full article on original website
Salmonella Outbreak Reported In Oklahoma, Other States
15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota have been reported ill with Salmonella, according to the CDC. The CDC said the salmonella outbreak is connected to recalled alfalfa sprouts by the brand Sun Sprouts. Lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212 or 4212, or expiration dates between Dec. 10, 2022 and...
While new reported COVID cases fall in PA, hospitalizations tick up. See latest CDC map
31 Pennsylvania counties are at a medium COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC. See where your county stands.
Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law
"To be able to have access to [testing strips] and not be afraid of being charged with drug paraphernalia for having them is a great step forward.”. Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
WGAL
Cases of congenital syphilis on rise in Pennsylvania, according to health department
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there has been a disturbing rise in a preventable disease that affects newborns. That's why state health officials are urging soon-to-be moms to get an important screening. "We really would have thought that congenital syphilis had gone away for good. This really is a...
philadelphiaobserver.com
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
texasguardian.com
Jury Verdict for 33-Year-Old Tom Bosworth is Largest for Youngest Attorney in Medical Malpractice for a Living Client in Pennsylvania History - Lawyer News
PHILADELPHIA, PA / LAWTEGIC / December 14, 2022 / In a record-setting jury verdict in September, Tom Bosworth became the youngest attorney in Pennsylvania history as lead counsel to achieve a $10M+ jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The total verdict amount was over $19 million. With other 7 and 8-figure wins under his belt, it may very well be that Tom epitomizes the meaning of Philadelphia lawyer, a term popularized as far back as 1788 describing an exceptionally competent lawyer, not just in Philadelphia but across the nation. The fact of the matter is, while preparing this story for publication, The National Trial Lawyers announced Tom was selected as a member of its Top 40 under 40, an exclusive invitation-only distinction honoring the nation's very best young trial attorneys.
wdadradio.com
STATE’S POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of last year according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It ranked fourth among the eighteen states that lost population. Only New York, California, and Illinois lost more. Pennsylvania was also second behind Florida among states that...
butlerradio.com
January is National Radon Month
January is National Radon Action Month and the American Lung Association is urging everyone to test their homes for radon gas. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can seep into homes from the ground or sometimes from a water supply. Radon is the second leading cause of lung...
WNEP-TV 16
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible listeria risk
The frozen manicotti was sold to various food service distributors, and distributed to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Southeastern New York State, and Northeastern Pennsylvania markets.
wdiy.org
NJ Hourly Workers Receive a $1 Minimum Wage Increase, Setting Rate at $14 per Hour
Most hourly workers in the Garden State will get a raise on Sunday. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY's Kenneth Burns reports on what effect record inflation will have on the pay raise. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/30/22)
FOX43.com
Several laws take effect in Pennsylvania in 2023
Several new laws in Pennsylvania are set to take effect in 2023. Here are a few that were signed by Governor Tom Wolf in early November.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
Nostradamus predictions; surprise arrest; Rose Bowl: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 59; Low: 46. Partly cloudy. History, maybe chaos: The celebratory event of swearing in 200 House members and 25 senators tomorrow is taking a backseat to the highly charged leadership race in the House. Idaho arrest: A Pennsylvania college student, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in...
wesb.com
New Laws in the New Year
The New Year is bringing a number of new laws with it. So-called “Driverless cars” will now be allowed in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf signed a bill authorizing the operation and regulation of “highly automated vehicles” with or without a driver behind the wheel, in November. The...
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Residents react following arrest of Monroe County man for University of Idaho killings
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — "I'm surprised for an hour and a half Idaho and then the guy to end up here. With the car, wow, that's right around the block from me," said Ginger Hanan, Blakeslee. Ginger Hanan of Blakeslee was shocked to learn that the person suspected of...
wccsradio.com
NATIONAL, STATE GAS PRICE AVERAGES GO UP WHILE INDIANA’S GOES DOWN
As we enter the New Year, the national and statewide gas price averages are going up. Across the United States is $3.19 a gallon, up $0.10 from last week. However it is 30 cents lower than last month, and 9 cents below last year’s average. Pennsylvania’s average this morning...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Pennsylvania’s Coldest January on Record
Pennsylvania is located in the northeastern region of the United States and has a total area of 44,817 square miles. Its climate varies with its geography. However, it generally experiences cold winters and warm summers with moderate humidity. The southeast region is the warmest area of the state. As you move west toward the mountains, the climate gets much colder with more snowfall.
