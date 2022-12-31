ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
philadelphiaobserver.com

Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before

A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
texasguardian.com

Jury Verdict for 33-Year-Old Tom Bosworth is Largest for Youngest Attorney in Medical Malpractice for a Living Client in Pennsylvania History - Lawyer News

PHILADELPHIA, PA / LAWTEGIC / December 14, 2022 / In a record-setting jury verdict in September, Tom Bosworth became the youngest attorney in Pennsylvania history as lead counsel to achieve a $10M+ jury verdict for a living client in a medical malpractice lawsuit. The total verdict amount was over $19 million. With other 7 and 8-figure wins under his belt, it may very well be that Tom epitomizes the meaning of Philadelphia lawyer, a term popularized as far back as 1788 describing an exceptionally competent lawyer, not just in Philadelphia but across the nation. The fact of the matter is, while preparing this story for publication, The National Trial Lawyers announced Tom was selected as a member of its Top 40 under 40, an exclusive invitation-only distinction honoring the nation's very best young trial attorneys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdadradio.com

STATE’S POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE

Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of last year according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It ranked fourth among the eighteen states that lost population. Only New York, California, and Illinois lost more. Pennsylvania was also second behind Florida among states that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

January is National Radon Month

January is National Radon Action Month and the American Lung Association is urging everyone to test their homes for radon gas. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can seep into homes from the ground or sometimes from a water supply. Radon is the second leading cause of lung...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after harassing residents at Warren County motel

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged last month after he was allegedly harassing residents at a motel in Washington Township, according to police. On Dec. 11, at around 7:46 p.m., police responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31 in...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wesb.com

New Laws in the New Year

The New Year is bringing a number of new laws with it. So-called “Driverless cars” will now be allowed in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf signed a bill authorizing the operation and regulation of “highly automated vehicles” with or without a driver behind the wheel, in November. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Pennsylvania’s Coldest January on Record

Pennsylvania is located in the northeastern region of the United States and has a total area of 44,817 square miles. Its climate varies with its geography. However, it generally experiences cold winters and warm summers with moderate humidity. The southeast region is the warmest area of the state. As you move west toward the mountains, the climate gets much colder with more snowfall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy