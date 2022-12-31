Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Watch The New AMG SL55 Race Against A BMW M850i, Porsche 911 GTS And Jaguar F-Type R
The latest Mercedes AMG SL55 has busted onto the scene to disrupt the luxury sports convertible market and returns one of automotive history's most iconic nameplates. And it turns out, the AMG certainly no slouch against the competition, namely the lightweight Porsche 911 GTS, bulky BMW M850i, and stunning Jaguar F-Type R. The guys over at Carwow recently hosted a thrilling drag race taking place between the quartet of convertible sports cars, and it's a hoot to watch.
Top Speed
10 Predictions About The Upcoming R36 Nissan GT-R
The Nissan GT-R is due for a long-needed update since the R35 generation was introduced back in 2007. Godzilla will follow in the footsteps of its smaller sibling, the Fairlady Z, which entered its seventh generation, albeit retaining the Z34 chassis code from the 370Z. We know the next-generation GT-R is coming in 2023, and we also know it’s going to be a hybrid. GT-R and hybrid are two words that don’t go together very well, but if Nissan plays it right, the R36 GT-R could be a game-changer in its respective segment.
Top Speed
2022 Lexus RC 350 F-Sport Review: The Blue Collar Family's GT Car
The Lexus RC has been around since 2014 and is modeled as a GT car for families in the "working/middle class." Over the past eight years, the Lexus RC has sold just over 50,000 units in the US. As for the F-Sport trim, 2020 was the first year that it was offered as one out of two options.
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport
The Bugatti Chiron is a name that needs no introduction! It was always a beast of a car, to begin with, and the Super Sport takes it one step further. Developed in Germany by Bugatti Engineering GmbH, the original Chiron was first shown in the year 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show. As for the Chiron Super Sport, it was launched in March 2022, and this will perhaps be the last version of the Chiron with a pure petrol heart before electric motors come in to assist. As if the original Chiron wasn’t fast enough, this Super Sport version has even more power produced by its quad-turbocharged W-16 engine.
Top Speed
Internal Rivalry: The Nissan Z Races The Infiniti Q60 Red Sport
The 2023 Nissan Z is a classic case of make the best of what you have. While a good all-around package, the latest Z-car rides on a chassis that is 20 years old. Now that the highly-anticipated Japanese coupe is finally here, it’s worth checking out how it stacks up to its more luxurious sibling, the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport in this drag race by Sam CarLegion. Both cars are motivated by the same engine and ride on the same chassis, but the Z has a 350 mm shorter wheelbase. We already know that a tuned Infiniti Q60 RS with all-wheel drive,can give even Godzilla a run for its money, so the Nissan Z has a lot to justify here.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Top Speed
Could This Design Sketch Preview A New Cadillac Roadster?
In 2011, Cadillac presented the beautiful Ciel study at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the convertible with four doors and hybrid drive did not make it into series production. But even otherwise, there has been neither a coupe nor a convertible in Cadillac's lineup for several years. It's time for a change. With a new design sketch, GM Design is now giving a first glimpse of what a future convertible from General Motors' luxury brand could look like.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo And Zagato Unveil Their Latest Project, The Stunning Giulia SWB
It was 1921 when Zagato was asked by Alfa Romeo to improve some of their race cars. The relationship that started back then gave birth to some of the most exciting masterpieces of automotive industry. And what better way to celebrate 100-year anniversary than to build a 500-horsepowere masterpiece. Based on an Alfa Romeo Giulia, the GIulia SWB Zagato takes its design cues from another collaboration between Alfa and Zagato, the 1989 SZ. This Giulia SWB that is presented now actually started as a project back in 2021, and Zagato ensures us that "The conception, development and production of the car were, however, carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese Atelier without external support. The presence of the Alfa Romeo badge on the car is solely for descriptive and promotional purposes."
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
Top Speed
This 1969 Corvette ZL-1 Has 560 Horsepower And Is Perhaps The Rarest 'Vette Ever Made
There have been numerous special edition or limited Corvettes since the nameplate was created some seven decades ago, but among the 'Vette faithful, some stand head-and-shoulders above the rest for exclusivity and raw performance. The 1969 ZL-1 certainly fits into that camp. The ZL-1, an optional package that cost more than the car itself, defied belief and boggled the mind while demolishing everything in its path. In 1969, just two models of these hyper-quick Corvettes ever left the factory, and one of them will soon hit the auction block at RM Sotheby's.
Top Speed
This Jawa Custom Motorcycle With 10 Cylinders Is An Engineering Marvel!
The two-wheeler industry is home to millions of motorcycles around the world. But no matter how deep you scour, you’ll only find a few common engine configurations - inline four, V4, V-twin, parallel twin - spread across the masses, and with good reason. After all, mass production of motorcycles comprises multiple steps, and the more complex the construction, the costlier the product will be. However, when it’s an individual creating a product just for the fun of it, the limits vanish and, as a result, we often see mind-bending projects coming to life. Case in context today is a custom Jawa motorcycle with 10 cylinders, built by Czech engineer Marek Foltis. And it's road-legal too!
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
This Is Our Best Look Yet At The Electric BMW i5 Wagon
Right before the end of 2022, we got our first look at the upcoming BMW i5 Touring, the all-electric version of the brand's mid-size luxury station wagon. While these images confirmed the rumors of an electric BMW wagon, they only provided a single angle of the car sitting in the parking lot. Our spy photographers have once again captured the i5 Touring out testing, this time on the move and on a car carrier.
MotorAuthority
Toyota GR Corolla: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can the epitome of appliance-like cars—the Toyota Corolla—win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award? It’s a question we never thought we’d ask, but here we are. Toyota, the automaker known for playing it safe with reliable but boring vehicles has shoved a rally-car...
Top Speed
The Jaguar XKR Is A V-8 Grand Tourer That Still Looks Stunning Today
The Jaguar XKR is a magnificent GT car with a timeless deign, and one which served as the catalyst for the British manufacturer’s ultimate revival into the realm of sports cars. The last XK/XKR generation ended its production run in 2015, but in 2011, Jaguar celebrated the 75th anniversary of the company by introducing, the XKR 175 Coupe. The production run was limited to just 175 models, and one such example is up for sale on Cars and Bids. It's a striking showcase of the beauty and performance of the now defunct nameplate.
Top Speed
Ferrari Designer Pininfarina Has Whipped Up A Beautiful Electric Bike
If you’re a die-hard Ferrari fan, you’d know that several of its hits have come from the legendary design firm Pininfarina. While this is the company's claim to fame, the firm is responsible for much more than just Ferraris, and it has forayed into nearly every automobile category, even trains, and boats. For its latest endeavor, the Italian giant has set foot into the electric bike/motorcycle segment, birthing the beautiful Eysing PF40 bike.
Top Speed
The Dodge Hemi Super Bee Was The Challenger Hellcat Of Its Day
She might remind Gen X car enthusiasts a little of a certain orange Dodge Charger featured on the Dukes of Hazzard, but this 1971 Dodge HEMI Super Bee packs way more power under its hood when compared to the General driven by Bo and Luke Duke. Before the Charger and Challenger Hellcat variants of today, the HEMI Super Bee was the ultimate Mopar performance machine with a limited production running in the late 1960s and early 70s. One of these rare bees is set to hit the auction block at Mecum's 2023 Kissimmee event.
Top Speed
How HPD Fixed Everything That Was Wrong With The Honda CR-Z
The original Honda CR-X was a hugely popular car in the tuning scene. So, when Honda announced a "spiritual successor" of sorts in the form of the CR-Z, there was a lot of expectation for what could be the newest lightweight performance hatchback from the Japanese manufacturer. But, most enthusiasts were left disappointed. The CR-Z looked sporty, but its focus was always on efficiency and never sportiness. It came out with a frugal but underpowered hybrid powertrain, skinny energy-saving tires, and cheap suspension. However, that changed when Honda's performance arm, HPD, decided the CR-Z deserved a makeover. The result ended up being the car that everyone wishes Honda had released in the first place. Let's embark on a journey to meet the performance hot-hatch that the CR-Z always should have been.
Comments / 0