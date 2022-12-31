ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Year-round Carnival Cruises Coming to Norfolk

Carnival Cruise Line and the city of Norfolk made a major announcement this month, expanding the city’s cruise terminal significantly. Beginning in 2025, the Carnival Sunshine will offer weekly cruises from the city’s Half Moone cruise terminal at Nauticus. These will be the first ever regularly scheduled weekly cruises from Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
wvtf.org

Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale

The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Wind Power in Newport News Yard District

On a recent Wednesday, scratch that, “WINDSday,” a crowd gathered near the corner of West Avenue and 23rd Street in Newport News at the newly established Yard District for a dedication ceremony involving a kinetic sculpture titled Fluidity, which was unveiled by the city last year. The contemporary...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Local Love: Callie and Dan

Twas the season for a festive and fabulous wedding for Callie and Dan Lewis, who met while attending Old Dominion University. Their love for one another and a shared love of the Christmas season inspired their magical event during the most wonderful time of the year. Held at Williamsburg’s elegant Colonial Heritage club, their special day was coordinated by Corey Pollock, Jennifer Ward and Wendy Green, who the couple says made their “dream wedding come to life.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester …. Community members tell 10 On Your Side that 15-year-old suspect Corbin Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IfDnnV. ‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members …. As Portsmouth...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?

If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are working a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file is armed and won’t leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA

