Twas the season for a festive and fabulous wedding for Callie and Dan Lewis, who met while attending Old Dominion University. Their love for one another and a shared love of the Christmas season inspired their magical event during the most wonderful time of the year. Held at Williamsburg’s elegant Colonial Heritage club, their special day was coordinated by Corey Pollock, Jennifer Ward and Wendy Green, who the couple says made their “dream wedding come to life.”

