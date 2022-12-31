Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
Former VCU Basketball player Willie Taylor dies at 42
During Taylor's first season with VCU in 2000-2021, he led the team to a 16-14 record, beginning a 22-year streak of winning seasons that is still active today.
Norfolk State University marching band takes the stage in Rose Bowl Parade
Norfolk State University's award-winning marching band performed in the annual Rose Bowl Parade Monday in Pasadena, California.
Mother reacts after VCU apologizes for mistakenly sending acceptance emails to prospective students
On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the VCU Office of Admissions sent an invitation to its Spring Open House to people who applied for the Fall 2023 semester.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Year-round Carnival Cruises Coming to Norfolk
Carnival Cruise Line and the city of Norfolk made a major announcement this month, expanding the city’s cruise terminal significantly. Beginning in 2025, the Carnival Sunshine will offer weekly cruises from the city’s Half Moone cruise terminal at Nauticus. These will be the first ever regularly scheduled weekly cruises from Norfolk.
wvtf.org
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
whro.org
Industrial warehouse projects are stoking tensions — and legal challenges — in communities around Hampton Roads
A Hampton neighborhood fought for months against a project to turn a former school site into warehouses. Residents in Chesapeake show up in force at council meetings to protest an industrial “mega-site” backed by city leaders. Suffolk citizens are suing their city government over a project to build...
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
Two $1 million-winning lottery tickets sold in Richmond area
The Virginia Lottery has announced the winners of the New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and two of the tickets were purchased in the Richmond area.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wind Power in Newport News Yard District
On a recent Wednesday, scratch that, “WINDSday,” a crowd gathered near the corner of West Avenue and 23rd Street in Newport News at the newly established Yard District for a dedication ceremony involving a kinetic sculpture titled Fluidity, which was unveiled by the city last year. The contemporary...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Local Love: Callie and Dan
Twas the season for a festive and fabulous wedding for Callie and Dan Lewis, who met while attending Old Dominion University. Their love for one another and a shared love of the Christmas season inspired their magical event during the most wonderful time of the year. Held at Williamsburg’s elegant Colonial Heritage club, their special day was coordinated by Corey Pollock, Jennifer Ward and Wendy Green, who the couple says made their “dream wedding come to life.”
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
WAVY News 10
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Community members voiced concern over alleged Gloucester …. Community members tell 10 On Your Side that 15-year-old suspect Corbin Winnington had posted disturbing photos to social media featuring guns. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IfDnnV. ‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members …. As Portsmouth...
Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are working a barricade situation Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers are in the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file is armed and won’t leave his residence, police say. No one else is believed to be inside with him.
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
WAVY News 10
One shot at nightclub in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
