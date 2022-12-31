Read full article on original website
No. 21 Lobos Travel to Fresno State to Open January Schedule
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The No. 21 New Mexico men’s basketball team concludes a two-game road trip Tuesday night with a visit to Fresno State. Game time at the Save Mart Center is 9:00 p.m. MT (8 p.m. PT) and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network.
Lobos Open MW with 70-58 Win Over Air Force
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The University of New Mexico women’s basketball program was on display on CBS Sports Network on Sunday afternoon, and the Lobos proved that the moment wasn’t too big, emerging victorious 70-58 over Air Force in their Mountain West Conference opener. With both teams entering atop...
McGruder Earns Second MW Player of the Week Honor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For the second time in four weeks, Shaiquel McGruder has earned Mountain West Player of the Week, and in the process became the second Mountain West player to win the award multiple times this season. It is the third career weekly conference award for McGruder and the...
New Mexico-UNLV Game on Jan. 7 Sold Out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The Jan. 7 matchup between No. 21 New Mexico and UNLV at The Pit is officially sold out. It is the first sellout at The Pit since the 2014-15 home finale. If any tickets that are currently on hold become available, they will be released at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Albuquerque metro basketball tournament 2023 brackets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerue Metro Basketball Championships tipoff this week. The 2023 tournament will look a little different as teams from outside the Albuquerque metro will participate with hopes of better preparing teams for the state tournament in March. KRQE Sports will provide coverage of the Metro tournament throughout the week as games unfold. […]
Lobos squeak past Wyoming, improve to 14-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is one of the final two remaining unbeaten teams in the country (Purdue). The Lobos improved to 14-0 on the season by way of a 76-75 win against Wyoming on Saturday. The Lobos trailed by double-digits early, as the team struggled with turnovers and couldn’t seem to find a bucket, however […]
Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information after campus vandalized
Anyone with information is asked to call CHS security or Rio Rancho police.
Make Your Land of Enchantment Bucket List
The term “bucket list” is used as an informal way to describe a list of things a person wants to accomplish before kicking said bucket. I much prefer the Merriam-Webster definition as it seems to add a little more tact to the endeavor. It says a bucket list is “a list of things that one has not done before but wants to do before dying.”
A Community Gathering Place
The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
Federal team comes to help UNM Children’s Hospital amidst ‘tridemic’
“Everybody wants them, every health system across the country is applying for these teams because they are such a tremendous resource, and UNM hospital feels extremely grateful that this team is in place,” said UNMH Spokesperson Chris Ramirez.
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Breezy evening as clouds increase
What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.
New Mexico chocolate shop featured in Yelp’s ‘top’ places for hot chocolate in the U.S.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold weather calls for a hot chocolate. Inspired by wintery weather, Yelp compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a cup of hot chocolate in the United States based on ratings and reviews from its “Yelpers.”. Kakawa Chocolate House...
Tribes Get Advisory Role in New Mexico Utility Regulation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed a former state lawmaker and two energy policy experts on Friday to a powerful regulatory commission whose decisions have direct economic and environmental consequences for the state's utility customers. Brian Moore, Patrick O’Connell and Gabriel Aguilera start work Jan. 1...
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them. No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back […]
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Limited details are available at this time.
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near the 1600 block of McEwen Ct in southwest Albuquerque. BCSO says deputies responded to the scene to reports of a man dead early Monday morning. BCSO says foul play is suspected in the death. They say detectives are investigating and there are […]
AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
