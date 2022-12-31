ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prolific Prep wins John Wall Holiday Invitational championship, remains undefeated

By Zach Shugan
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Auburn signee Aden Holloway earned tournament MVP honors as the No. 3 team in the country improved its record to 17-0

Prolific Prep capped off 2022 on a high note and made a clear statement: The Crew are a force to be reckoned with.

Coming in at No. 3 in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings with a perfect record of 14-0, Prolific Prep (California) was already considered one of the very best high school boys basketball teams in the country.

The team's position in the upper echelon of the sport was solidified this week with a few of its strongest wins this season.

Prolific Prep (17-0) took home the TJ Warren championship at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, by defeating three of the state’s top teams on three consecutive nights.

The Crew opened the week in North Carolina with a 83-65 win over Cannon, took down No. 13 Combine Academy 81-69 in the semifinals and finished their title run with a 81-74 victory against Word of God, which opened the season in the top 25 but dropped out of the national rankings for the first time this week.

Aden Holloway drives to the basket during Prolific Prep's win over Southern California Academy on Nov. 25, 2022. Photo by Zach Shugan.

Auburn University signee Aden Holloway was named the tournament’s most valuable player after averaging 21 points and 4.6 assists per game. Holloway, Trey Green (Xavier) and freshman Tyran Stokes each made the all-tournament team.

The wins over Combine Academy and Word of God , a pair of teams loaded with highly-touted prospects, go down as two of Prolific Prep’s most impressive wins in the first half of the season. The Crew also have wins over formerly-ranked Calvary Christian (Florida) and talented squads like Southern California Academy , DME Academy (Fla.) and more.

Up next for Prolific Prep is a trip to New York City for the Gotham City Showcase in the first week of 2023. The Crew will put their undefeated record on the line against Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.) and Central Pointe (Fla.).

Scorebook Live

