Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
Pedestrian hit by minivan, dies at Upstate hospital
A pedestrian was hit by a minivan early Monday morning and died at an Oconee County hospital.
FOX Carolina
Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who sees a missing woman to call 911 immediately. Gloria Gomez, 55 was last seen Dec. 31 around 10 p.m. at the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall...
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
FOX Carolina
Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes to the public transportation system starting on Monday, Jan 2. Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, to ride. If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back, and cash receipts will no longer...
FOX Carolina
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The West...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating death in Haywood County, suspects charged
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a death in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC, on Monday. Deputies said there was no danger to the public, and suspects in the case have been taken into custody. According to deputies, they are...
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
FOX Carolina
Project GO students to have elearning day after broken pipe causes flooding
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said Project Go will have a learning day on Tuesday due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in one of the school’s main hallways. Officials said the pipe broke during the recent freezing temperatures that impacted the area. According...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting that injured two in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
Cars line up as Upstate food bank reopens
A Greenville County food bank is back open and serving the community on Monday.
South Carolina airport growing garden alongside runway to feed community
When you think of airports, you probably think of baggage claims or crowds of people. But if you’ve been to the Spartanburg Memorial Airport recently, you’ll think of the garden.
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
A man was injured and multiple vehicles and apartments were damaged during a shooting early Sunday morning in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility. Asheville Water Crisis Response. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The West...
FOX Carolina
Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
FOX Carolina
Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday. The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness. Firefighters used a...
FOX Carolina
North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
Renters push for protections following problems from cold weather in Greenville Co.
Thousands across the Upstate were without power or water this holiday, with many renters saying they struggled to receive help from property owners.
FOX Carolina
One killed in Anderson County shooting
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. Driver dies after running off...
Pedestrian dies in Oconee County crash
A pedestrian is dead following a crash in the Upstate this morning. The fatal wreck happened just after 5AM Monday morning on Sandifer Boulevard near Mauldin Mill Road about 2 miles west of Seneca.
Comments / 0