Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who sees a missing woman to call 911 immediately. Gloria Gomez, 55 was last seen Dec. 31 around 10 p.m. at the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes to the public transportation system starting on Monday, Jan 2. Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, to ride. If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back, and cash receipts will no longer...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: January 2nd

First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating death in Haywood County, suspects charged

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a death in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC, on Monday. Deputies said there was no danger to the public, and suspects in the case have been taken into custody. According to deputies, they are...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Project GO students to have elearning day after broken pipe causes flooding

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said Project Go will have a learning day on Tuesday due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in one of the school’s main hallways. Officials said the pipe broke during the recent freezing temperatures that impacted the area. According...
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting that injured two in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday. The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness. Firefighters used a...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

One killed in Anderson County shooting

One killed in Anderson County shooting
GREENVILLE, SC

