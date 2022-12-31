Read full article on original website
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility.
Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes to the public transportation system starting on Monday, Jan 2. Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, to ride. If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back, and cash receipts will no longer...
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
National Blood Donor Month: Blood donation amongst younger donors drops, need unchanged
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every two seconds someone needs blood, and there’s no substitute for it. This month is National Blood Donor Month, a time when more blood is needed. The Blood Connection says those 35 and under aren’t donating like their parents and grandparents. That’s concerning when considering the need remains unchanged.
Project GO students to have elearning day after broken pipe causes flooding
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said Project Go will have a learning day on Tuesday due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in one of the school’s main hallways. Officials said the pipe broke during the recent freezing temperatures that impacted the area. According...
Food Bank Reopens
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. The West Buncombe Fire Department helped their community by providing drinkable and non-drinkable water to those who are still waiting for water service.
Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone who sees a missing woman to call 911 immediately. Gloria Gomez, 55 was last seen Dec. 31 around 10 p.m. at the Rocky Creek apartments on Woodruff Road. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall...
SC’s largest economic development project potential impact
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John discusses the potential impact of the largest economic development project in SC history recently announced by the SC Dept. of Commerce: Redwood Materials. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities...
Deputies investigating death in Haywood County, suspects charged
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated a death in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC, on Monday. Deputies said there was no danger to the public, and suspects in the case have been taken into custody. According to deputies, they are...
North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
Deputies investigating shooting that injured two in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
‘I see it thriving’: developer and community leaders working to revitalize Startex Mill site
STARTEX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local developer is working to revitalize a historic mill in Spartanburg County. Bringing housing, retail and greenspace. But, it’s about much more than just using empty land. The Startex-Tucapau Mill has a deep history and the goal of the new project is to...
Firefighters rescue man from burning Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said a man was pulled from a burning home on Sunday. The fire broke out at a vacant home on South Murray Avenue, which firefighters said is known to be used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness. Firefighters used a...
Man shot in cheek, apartments damaged by gunfire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was shot in the cheek on Sunday morning and an investigation is underway. The victim arrived at Mission Hospital around 5 a.m. with injuries they believe are non-life-threatening. Police said the shooting took place on Atkinson Street, where...
Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe closes doors after 15 years in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe announced Monday that they are closing down after nearly 15 years in the Greenville area. The owners explained the decision in the following message that they shared on social media. Luna Rosa Famiglia,. We’ve been through it all with you. We’ve...
Upstate hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three Upstate hospitals welcomed babies on New Year’s Day, making them some of the first babies of 2023. Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside Hospital says the Thompson family welcomed their new little girl, Leoni at 1:42 a.m. Leoni measured in at 7 pounds, 11...
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson County
Photos/video – Paris Mountain Polar Plunge
The community joined together on New Year’s Day morning for the 2023 Paris Mountain Polar Plunge at 11 a.m. to benefit Paris Mountain State Park. The plunge was organized by Paris Mountain State Park Friends. The temperature of Lake Placid was an estimated 47 degrees.
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
