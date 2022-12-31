ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-11, White Balls: 12-21
(Red Balls: three, eleven; White Balls: twelve, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
08-13-35-42-47, Lucky Ball: 1
(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000
