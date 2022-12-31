ND Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-11, White Balls: 12-21

(Red Balls: three, eleven; White Balls: twelve, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

08-13-35-42-47, Lucky Ball: 1

(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

(one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

