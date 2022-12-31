Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
KFOX 14
Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
Police: Arrests made for allegedly bullying migrants, selling drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to EPPD, there has been an increased presence of officers in the area near Sacred Heart Church and various complaints from migrants and local residents. According to a press release from EPPD, two migrants from Venezuela were arrested and one was detained recently near Sacred Heart Church. On Friday Dec. […]
KFOX 14
Police need the community's help to find driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from last year that claimed the life of one El Paso man. According to police, the crash happened in northeast El Paso on May 23, 2021. The crash happened...
KFOX 14
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
KFOX 14
PHOTOS: Snow in El Paso, Las Cruces on second day of 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It snowed in El Paso on Jan. 2, 2023. Snow fell in different parts of El Paso and Las Cruces, but it was seen the most in west El Paso. Below are photos and videos of snow in different areas of the Borderland. Sign...
KFOX 14
Out-of-towners react to the 'unusual' snowfall in the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. KFOX14 spoke...
KFOX 14
Volunteers talk about why they choose to help migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During the lunch hour at the Welcome Center south of downtown El Paso, the facility served as a shelter for the unhoused. The center has also provided shelter for migrants who have arrived in El Paso. Marco Bello and his family left their home...
KFOX 14
Transmountain opens after closed due snow weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Transmountain is open after it was closed for most of Monday morning due to the snowy weather. Crews were working on a crash at Loop 375 east and west at Transmountain Mile 17. The crash involved semitrucks. One of the semitrucks hit the guardrail.
KFOX 14
Food supply dwindles at El Paso shelter as migrant crisis persists
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to discuss repurposing money for the downtown arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After months of conducting a multi-phase feasibility and programming study on the voter-approved multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment center, the El Paso city council will be getting an update on the finding during Tuesday's meeting. The study examined whether the neighborhood where the downtown...
KFOX 14
Snow in the Borderland
Parts of the Borderland woke up to snow Monday morning. A storm system has moved into the region. This system brings gusty winds, rain and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger...
KFOX 14
Local area hospitals welcome New Year's babies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents Maria Abigail Espinoza Villaba and Cesar Uriel Martinez Alarcon celebrated New Year's Eve differently as they welcomed their newest addition to their family after midnight. University Medical Center of El Paso welcomed its first baby of 2023. Baby Emma Sarai Marinez Espinoza was...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces to raise minimum wage for the new year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Right as the clock got ready to strike midnight for the New Year, the Las Cruces minimum wage will increase from $11.50 an hour to $12. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said this change needed to happen as inflation kept rising. "Everything...
KFOX 14
Mom comes out for Sun Bowl despite flight cancelations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) Fans like the mother of the University of California Los Angeles quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson make it out to the game despite flight cancelations and delays. Weather, delays, and long lines did not stop one mom from watching her son play...
