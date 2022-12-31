ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

05-21-24-25-27

(five, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Monday:. (three, five, five, seven) (three, nine, five, two, four) (seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two) Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

McGhee scores 19; Liberty earns 77-48 win over Lipscomb

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 19 points in Liberty’s 77-48 victory against Lipscomb on Monday night. McGhee shot 7 for 16, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Flames (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun). Brody Peebles scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Kyle Rode recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field. Quincy Clark led the way for the Bisons (8-7, 0-2) with 12 points. Trae Benham added eight points and two steals for Lipscomb. Grant Asman also recorded six points. Both teams play again on Thursday. Liberty hosts Jacksonville State and Lipscomb hosts North Alabama.
LYNCHBURG, VA
news9.com

Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table

David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Tornado Watch In Effect; Severe Weather Continues In Parts Of Oklahoma

Tornado Watch was issued for: Pawnee County until 10:00pm Monday. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
visitusaparks.com

Immerse Yourself in Oklahoma’s Native American History

Oklahoma has abundant Native American history. Formerly known simply as “Indian Territory,” it is here that over 30 Indian tribes were relocated during the peak of western migration. In total, 67 unique tribal nations have at one point called Oklahoma home. The name Oklahoma itself is a Choctaw Indian word that means “red people.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

First rain of the new year coming!

January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be harsh across most of the state. Thankfully, an area of low pressure looks to swing through Monday bringing a chance for some much needed rain. Look for foggy and drizzly conditions in the morning with thunderstorms forming and moving east midday. Right now, the best rain chances appear to be in central and especially eastern Oklahoma. A few strong storms are possible especially east of I35 toward Arkansas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?

Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

2023 starts with much needed rain

After a slight downturn in temperatures Friday, we will be pretty well above average once more for the weekend. Look for low to middle 50s Friday with a return to lower 60s Saturday and New Year’s Day. January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically and the drought continues to be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
