ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 4

Randal Tuttle
2d ago

OSHP first of all We dont have state police in Ohio We have State Highway Patrol. 2nd the bars are looking at a big cash night.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder

WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on east I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Monday evening. According to police, the right...
WILDER, KY
WLWT 5

Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Merzen Court in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Merzen Court in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police presence reported on Cheviot Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Police presence reported on Cheviot Road in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
13abc.com

State Troopers prepare to keep impaired drivers off the roads this New Year’s Eve

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As New Year’s Eve approaches the Ohio State Highway Patrol is gearing up to deal to drink-and-drug impaired drivers. “We’ll have troopers out. We’ll be highly vigilant. We’ll be visible. We’ll be looking for those impaired drivers. It’s something we take very seriously because it oftentimes can lead to an injury or fatal crash. We want everyone to have a good weekend with their friends and family and not have it end in tragedy,” said Sergeant Ryan Purpura.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy