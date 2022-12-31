Read full article on original website
Randal Tuttle
2d ago
OSHP first of all We dont have state police in Ohio We have State Highway Patrol. 2nd the bars are looking at a big cash night.
WLWT 5
Smoking tires, fire circle part of New Year's Eve street takeover by motorists in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Circular burn marks at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and West Northbend Road are what's left of a few wild minutes that ticked away Saturday night. "I seen it on Citizen app - how bad it was. And this is a hot spot right here, Northbend and Hamilton," College Hill resident Lisa Green said.
WLWT 5
Crash, possible entrapment cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 between Five Mile Road and State Route 125 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the interstate in Anderson Township, Monday afternoon.
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays on east I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Monday evening. According to police, the right...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
WLWT 5
Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Injury crash reported at Hampshire Drive and High Street in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Merzen Court in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Merzen Court in Avondale.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-275W near Loveland-Madeira exit, car exited roadway
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-275 West near Loveland-Madeira exit, car exited roadway, unknown injuries.
WLWT 5
Police presence reported on Cheviot Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Police presence reported on Cheviot Road in Green Township.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries.
WLWT 5
Law enforcement: Plan for safe driving if you're drinking New Year's Eve weekend
BELLEVUE, Ky. — If you're headed out for New Year's Eve this year, you won't be alone. Law enforcement on both sides of the river promise to be out in full force to crack down on drunk and impaired driving. Starting Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol begins a...
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
cleveland19.com
New Year’s holiday continues to be a deadly problem time for drunken driving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This New Year's Eve, many Ohioans have a lot to celebrate. And since the Buckeyes are playing, there may be even more people out on our roads. This can be a dangerous time of the year to be driving. Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding...
WLWT 5
Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dimmick and Cincinnati-Columbus, blocking intersection
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Dimmick and Cincinnati-Columbus, in West Chester Township, blocking the intersection.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on East Miami River Road in Miami Township
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on East Miami River Road in Miami Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of reported pedestrian struck on East 7th Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police on scene of reported pedestrian struck on East 7th Street in downtown Cincinnati.
13abc.com
State Troopers prepare to keep impaired drivers off the roads this New Year’s Eve
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As New Year's Eve approaches the Ohio State Highway Patrol is gearing up to deal to drink-and-drug impaired drivers. "We'll have troopers out. We'll be highly vigilant. We'll be visible. We'll be looking for those impaired drivers. It's something we take very seriously because it oftentimes can lead to an injury or fatal crash. We want everyone to have a good weekend with their friends and family and not have it end in tragedy," said Sergeant Ryan Purpura.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township.
Comments / 4