PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 13 of her 22 points in the first quarter to help Maryland get off to a quick start and the No. 13 Terrapins defeated Rutgers 78-67 on Monday. Diamond Miller had 13 of her 15 points in the second half for Maryland...

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO