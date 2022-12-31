ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 3” game were:

2-1-7

(two, one, seven)

¶ Maximum prize: $500

