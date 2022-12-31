ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Top 5: Channel 9′s most-viewed stories online in 2022

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 viewers viewed thousands of articles throughout a busy 2022, from personal stories surrounding COVID-19 to flight issues at Charlotte Douglas Airport, and the many local stories in between. But among the tens of millions of views on WSOCTV.com, a few stories stood out among our local community -- here are the top five stories by Channel 9 that were viewed on our website.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Police said the homicide occurred on the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officers responded to an assist MEDIC call and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy