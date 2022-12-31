Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Related
WBTV
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, a community gathered to honor the life of Anndel Taylor, a Charlotte native who died tragically in her car during a snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. last week. Nearly 100 of Taylor’s family and friends joined together at West Meck High School to hold a vigil...
Charlotte rings in 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m. Over […]
‘A gentle giant’; Father begs for answers in son’s death at UNC Charlotte
Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.
3 dead and 2 hurt after a scaffolding collapse in Charlotte
Three people were killed, and two others injured after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday, according to tweets from Charlotte Fire Rescue.
Man, dog reunited and part again -- for good reason
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Of all the upsetting phone calls Donald Smith has received in his life, the one he got from his adult son on March 22, 2019 ranks right up there with the worst. At the time, Donald was working remotely for TIAA in Denver, Colorado, where he...
Vigil held for Charlotte woman who died in New York blizzard
CHARLOTTE — A vigil was held Friday night for a 22-year-old woman from Charlotte who died on Christmas Eve after being stuck in a catastrophic winter storm in Buffalo, New York. Friends and family members honored the life of Anndel Taylor outside West Charlotte High School. Taylor’s family said...
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
WCNC
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
Playground opens in memory of drowning victim in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy’s life has been memorialized with a new playground in Mooresville. Make An Impact Foundation ended the year on a high note by hosting the Brody Thompson Memorial Playground grand opening ceremony Saturday at Stumpy Green Park in Mooresville. Thompson died in a...
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
Madalina Cojocari still missing, police continue to ask for tips in confounding case
CORNELIUS, N.C. — It's been 42 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last spotted getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, in Cornelius, North Carolina. She hasn't been seen since. In a complicated and confusing turn of events, Madalina wasn't reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari,...
Couple holds New Year’s Eve wedding at Ritz Carlton in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — As 2022 came to a close Saturday night, one happy couple decided to add to the celebrations with a wedding in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte native Janay Powell and her husband Marque Macon held their ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Saturday evening. The two are working at a...
Top 5: Channel 9′s most-viewed stories online in 2022
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 viewers viewed thousands of articles throughout a busy 2022, from personal stories surrounding COVID-19 to flight issues at Charlotte Douglas Airport, and the many local stories in between. But among the tens of millions of views on WSOCTV.com, a few stories stood out among our local community -- here are the top five stories by Channel 9 that were viewed on our website.
WCNC
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child. The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted...
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man shot and killed in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte. Police said the homicide occurred on the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road at approximately 1:15 p.m. Officers responded to an assist MEDIC call and found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
CMPD investigating death after juvenile shot in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Sunday morning they are conducting a death investigation in after finding a body in north Charlotte. The investigation took place on Moretz Avenue, which is near North Graham Street. CMPD said officers responded to an assaults with a deadly weapon call just...
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
Comments / 0